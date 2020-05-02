Premier League Clubs Agree To Play Remaining Fixtures At Neutral Venues: Report

The Premier League has been under suspension since March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. Since then, there have been efforts to ensure an early Premier League return. These efforts seem to materialise with reports suggesting that a Premier League return is likely on the cards, with remaining games set to be played at selected neutral venues.

Premier League neutral venue: 8-10 stadiums to be selected

In a recent meeting involving the representatives from all the 20 participating clubs, it has been agreed upon that the Premier League return shall be marked by games that would be played at 8-10 neutral venues. Apart from the Premier League neutral venue agreement, the clubs have also agreed to the fundamental idea of playing the remaining fixtures behind closed doors.

Premier League neutral venue: Resumption by June 12?

It is reported that the stadiums for the Premier League neutral venue plan will be revealed within the next two weeks. Clubs have agreed to ensure a Premier League return maximum by June 12, while the players look to return to training by mid-May. The government has also approved Project Restart that emphasises on the protocols for a feasible Premier League return.

Premier League neutral venue: Liverpool lead the league standings

Amid the Premier League neutral venue talks, let us have a look at the league standings. Liverpool currently lead the Premier League points table, followed by defending league champions Manchester City on the second spot. Jurgen Klopp's men have a 25-point lead over the Manchester-based outfit.

