Coffin Dance Pallbearer And Barcelona Fan Would Like To Carry Ronaldinho 'to His Grave'

The Coffin Dance pallbearers has been the face of one of the 2020's most viral videos online. The Coffin Dance meme became popular during the coronavirus pandemic and has been the subject of a darkly comedic internet meme. The Coffin Dance pallbearers first became famous in 2017 when their so-called “coffin dance” featured in a BBC documentary. Benjamin Aidoo, the man behind the coffin dance pallbearers, in a recent interview unabashedly said that he would be honoured to take Barcelona legend, Ronaldinho to his final home.

Coffin Dance meme: Coffin Dance pallbearers founder would be honoured to carry Ronaldinho to his grave

Speaking to Foot Mercato, Nana Otafrija Pallbearing and Waiting Services founder Joseph Aidoo said that people want to celebrate the dead and don't want to cry anymore. Aidoo added that the 'Coffin Dance' aims to bring some joy into the funeral service by celebrating the life of the deceased with music and dance. The Nana Otafrija Pallbearing originally located in Ghana have now achieved worldwide popularity through social media and the Coffin Dance meme has also been used to promote social distancing measures amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

And 2020 has come full circle...



The Ghana coffin dancers made a video to thank doctors and also warned everyone to "stay home or dance with us." pic.twitter.com/eDNzevR68U — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) May 5, 2020

When jokingly quizzed about which footballer would he like to take to their grave, Joseph Aidoo named former Brazil international and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho. Aidoo, who supports both Barcelona and Chelsea, said that he wished to carry Ronaldinho to his grave before Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. He wished them a long life and spoke about his admiration of the Brazilian legend saying that Ronaldinho always impressed him and if would be a tribute from a dancer that he is, to the one Ronaldinho was on the field.

Coffin Dance meme: Coffin Dance pallbearers founder talks about his contempt Luis Suarez despite being a Barcelona fan

Joseph Aidoo, in his chat with Foot Mercato, further expressed his disdain for Luis Suarez. Despite being a Barcelona fan, Aidoo admits having difficulty in celebrating Suarez's successes after his controversial handball knocked Ghana out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The Nana Otafrija Pallbearing and Waiting Services founder hails from Ghana and the name 'Suarez' makes him sad as it is considered as an ill omen in Ghana.

The handball resulted in a penalty which record goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan missed and Joseph Aidoo believes people in Ghana still haven't forgotten him. Aidoo reveals that some Ghanaians attacked Gyan's mother after he missed the penalty and the striker made a vow to never take a penalty again for Ghana.

