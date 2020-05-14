Players Will Go Full-throttle On Bundesliga Return: Former Bayern Star Owen Hargreaves

Former Bayern Munich and Man United star Owen Hargreaves believes that football will resume with a bang after almost two months of the coronavirus lockdown. May 16 is the scheduled date for the Bundesliga return, with the remaining fixtures set to be played behind closed doors. However, concerns have been raised over the fitness of the players after a two-month break.

Also Read | Bayern Munich and Manchester City could agree a deal for Leroy Sane by the end of May

Bundesliga return: Owen Hargreaves emphasises on fitness issues

An epic nine-goal thriller that had us on the edge of our seats 🍿



Leipzig vs. Bayern, #OnThisDay in 2017 ⏪ pic.twitter.com/UGCnVi5UL2 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 13, 2020

Bayern Munich legend Owen Hargreaves has stated that fitness will be an important aspect to watch out for with the Bundesliga return next week. However, these fitness thoughts will disappear once the first tackle is made in a game. He claimed that the players will be slightly reserved, with every individual trying to avoid a possible hamstring injury.

Also Read | Philippe Coutinho could miss out on Bundesliga return after picking up an ankle injury

Bundesliga return: Impact on game intensity likely, says Hargreaves

Owen Hargreaves denied the idea that football as a whole will be affected due to the coronavirus shutdown. He cited that every player has been chasing a football since the age of five. However, he did emphasise some impact on the intensity during the games. Soft-tissue injuries will be a major concern among the players, said the former Bayern Munich man.

Also Read | Bundesliga return: Bundesliga points table, top scorer and remaining fixtures

Bundesliga return: Premier League looking up to Germany

Bundesliga is the first major league in Europe that will resume after the disastrous impact of the pandemic. Owen Hargreaves claimed that not just the Premier League, but the entire world, including the NFL and the NBA will be looking up to the Bundesliga return. He also asserted that constant testing will need to be done to ascertain the extent of the coronavirus spread over a period of time.

Also Read | Jens Lehmann plays down German athletes' Covid-19 concerns ahead of Bundesliga return

Bundesliga live details

In India, the Bundesliga live broadcast will be available on Star Sports, while the live streaming will be available on Hotstar. Borussia Dortmund will play Schalke, in what will be the first game since lockdown. On the other hand, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will play Union Berlin on May 17.