Jens Lehmann Plays Down German Athletes' Covid-19 Concerns Ahead Of Bundesliga Return

Arsenal and Germany legend Jens Lehmann has revealed that the coronavirus Germany situation would not be a major cause of concern for 'young, healthy athletes' with a 'strong immune system'. Jens Lehmann has backed the Bundesliga return which is scheduled to May 16. The was a doubt cast over the Bundesliga return due to three Koln players testing positive for coronavirus but Jens Lehmann has explained why players must 'get on with the games'.

Coronavirus Germany situation: Bundesliga return

Last week, it was confirmed that the Bundesliga return is scheduled for May 16 following the green signal given by the government. The Bundesliga return would bring to end a 61-day football hiatus due to the coronavirus Germany situation. However, the Bundesliga has opted for a full-speed return to football in spite of three Koln players testing positive for the deadly bug. One former footballer who has recovered from the coronavirus, Jens Lehmann lifted the lid on why it is the right decision to resume football action in Germany.

🗓🚨 The Bundesliga will return on Saturday, May 16th



Borussia Dortmund will face S04 at 9:30 AM ET / 15:30 CEST — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 7, 2020

Jens Lehmann on Bundesliga return

In April, Jens Lehmann revealed that he had contracted the coronavirus but has recovered ever since. With the world set for the Bundesliga return in the next few days, Lehmann spoke to beIN Sports about why people across the world need to learn how to live with the virus until a cure is found. Jens Lehmann added that the coronavirus should not be the cause for shutting down sporting events.

The 50-year-old Premier League winner explained that the coronavirus would fail to have a major impact on 'healthy, young and strong athletes' considering they are at a minimum risk. Lehmann, who will soon be appointed as a member of the supervisory board at Hertha Berlin, concluded by stating that unless the symptoms are 'bad' there is no need to halt football as many players have tested positive for coronavirus without displaying any symptoms.

Coronavirus cases in Germany: Jens Lehmann with coronavirus

According to Worldometer, the total coronavirus cases in Germany crossed 173,200 with over 7,750 deaths. Jens Lehmann tested positive for Covid-19 in April but the former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper has recovered from the disease. Due to Germany's strict lockdown rules and success in treating patients quickly, they are set to become the first major league in Europe to resume football. So far, 148,700 people have recovered from coronavirus in Germany.

