Copa America 2020 Postponed Till Summer Of 2021 Amid COVID-19 Scare

In the wake of the novel coronavirus threat that has gripped parts all over the globe, the Copa America 2020 tournament has been postponed till the next summer, according to sources. Major football leagues across the world including the Champions League, Euro 2020, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and so on have suspended their seasons and have postponed the games to a further date. Earlier on Tuesday, the Euro 2020 was decided to be postponed until the next summer and Copa America 2020, too, meets the same fate.

Euro 2020 postponed

Amidst the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the upcoming UEFA European Championship which was set to be held between June to July has now been postponed to 2021. The dates for the next Europe cup will be June 11 - July 11, 2021. UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 to allow European leagues more time to complete their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, it was reported that UEFA has demanded £275 million from its member clubs as well as the participant leagues if Euro 2020 is to be postponed until next year. There have been reports that the football federations of participating nations have demanded that the European competition be postponed until 2021

Premier League to hold emergency meeting on Thursday

After suspending all league matches till April 4, the Premier League has now scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday to chalk out the further course of action amid the novel Coronavirus breakout. It is believed clubs will have more information by then, after a UEFA European football stakeholders meeting on Tuesday. The novel Coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed 7,477 lives worldwide.

