Man United Extend Nemanja Matic's Contract; Serbian To Stay At Old Trafford Till 2021

Man United have extend Nemanja Matic's contract by a year by exercising a clause in the 31-year-old's contract. Nemanja Matic was a regular starter for Jose Mourinho but fell down the pecking order when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got appointed at Man United's helm. This season has been a roller coaster ride for Matic so far. He was missing from Man United's playing XI for almost half of the season until the Red Devils met with a serious midfielder crisis. However, Nemanja Matic has started 9 times in Man United's last 10 games and he will now stay with United till 2021.

Matic contract extension

Nemanja Matic has played a key role in helping Man United find their lost form this season. Man United are unbeaten in their last 11 games and Nemanja Matic has been an impressive part of the Man United midfield in those games. As reported by SkySports, Man United are not ready to let go of the player for at least a year now. However, Nemanja Matic's playing time will be under threat once Paul Pogba is fit to play. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to opt for Bruno Fernandes, Scott Mctominay and Paul Pogba in the midfield. Nemanja Matic has made a total of 109 appearances for Man United and has 4 goals.

United have exercised the option to extend Nemanja Matic’s contract by another year. This season, he’s played 20 times and we’ve kept 14 clean sheets. A crucial part of the team and has proved many, many people wrong since his return from injury. pic.twitter.com/gFgml6tp4T — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 17, 2020

Nemanja Matic in Premier League

Nemanja Matic has made a total of 199 Premier League appearances while playing for Chelsea and Man United. He has scored six Premier League goals and has won 121 games in the process (36 losses). Nemanja Matic has provided 18 assists so far in his Premier League career. Nemanja Matic has received a total of 34 yellow cards and only three red cards in his Premier League career.

