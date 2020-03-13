Copa Libertadores Clash Between Gremio And Internacional Turns Into A MASSIVE Brawl: Watch

The Copa Libertadores match between Gremio and Internacional has been all over the internet after a massive brawl broke out during the later stages of the match. With the match officials failing to control the brawl, players and substitutes from both sides got involved, leading to a chaotic climax to the game. The game ended at 0-0 but the massive brawl means four players from each team were sent off.

Copa Libertadores highlights: Gremio vs Internacional brawl

Matches between Gremio and Internacional have always been hotly contested affairs, with Gremio and Internacional being two of the biggest clubs in the country. Widely known as the Porto Alegre derby, the Copa Libertadores match on Thursday (Friday IST) became too heated with both teams left chasing the winner. Tensions were brewing throughout the game. However, tempers flared in the 87th minute of the match when a confrontation between a player from each side escalated into the brawl. Two players were sent off immediately for the action.

Football in Europe may be off, but at least this gives us chance to catch up with goings on around the world.



Let’s just check in on the Gremio vs Internacional derby in Brazil. 0-0 and eight sendings off, you say? Why would that b... oh #GRENALpic.twitter.com/7cJPIT5pLX — FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) March 13, 2020

Copa Libertadores highlights: Gremio vs Internacional red cards

The chaos escalated on the sidelines with several players getting involved in the ruckus. The brawl concluded with eight players seeing red cards. Gremio stars Pepe, Luciano do Rocha Neves, Caio Henrique Oliviera Silva and Paulo Miranda all received marching orders while Edenilson, Moises Roberto Barbosa, Victor Cuesta and Bruno Conceicao Praxades received red cards for Internacional. The eight red cards broke the record for the most number of red cards ever brandished in a single match in the history of the Copa Libertadores.

Copa Libertadores highlights: Gremio vs Internacional brawl and repercussions

Reportedly, both Gremio and Internacional are set to receive heavy sanctions as a result of the brawl, which saw even Gremio boss Renato Gaucho being involved. The Gremio vs Internacional brawl was not the only drama to come out of the Copa Libertadores. Earlier this week, Emmanuel Adebayor was sent off for a brutal karate-style kick during Olimpia's 2-1 win against Defensa y Justicia in the competition. The Copa Libertadores will now be suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

OFFICIAL : Copa Libertadores matches have been suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/ifEysl7TFh — Enock Kobina Essel Niccolò Makaveli (@EnockKobinaEsse) March 12, 2020

