Coppa Italia Final: Self-service Medal Ceremony To Follow Amid Social Distancing Norms

Italian giants Juventus and Napoli will face off in the Coppa Italia final, albeit in the absence of the fans due to the social distancing norms put in place in Italy. Keeping in view the threat of the pandemic, the concerned authorities have come out with a rather unusual solution for the medal distribution ceremony after the game.

Also Read | How to watch Coppa Italia final live in India? Napoli vs Juventus live streaming details

Juventus vs Napoli Coppa Italia final: Self-service rule for trophies, medals

Get ready for #CoppaItaliaCocaCola!



⚽ #NapoliJuventus

⏰ June 17th 2020 at 9:00 PM CEST pic.twitter.com/qzCmUsOR47 — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) June 14, 2020

The winners of the Juventus vs Napoli Coppa Italia final clash will not be handed the trophy as well as the medals by the guests, in order to avoid any direct physical contact. Speaking in a video news conference, Serie A chief executive Luigi De Siervo revealed that the players will have to collect the trophy and medals themselves after the Juventus vs Napoli Coppa Italia final. This decision, said De Siervo, has been taken to protect the players participating in the Juventus vs Napoli Coppa Italia final from outside contact.

Also Read | Napoli prepare at San Poalo stadiium on eve of Coppa Italia final with Juventus

Juventus vs Napoli Coppa Italia final: Self-service to avoid physical contact

The Juventus vs Napoli Coppa Italia final live game will be played behind closed doors. Speaking on the same, De Siervo stated that the stands at Rome's Stadio Olimpico will feature digital choreographies that will be produced with the use of virtual graphics integrated with sophisticated software. He asserted that Serie A was proud to offer the fans an innovative and interactive product that is technologically advanced.

Also Read | Juventus train in Turin before flying to Rome for Coppa Italia final against Napoli

Juventus vs Napoli preview: Juventus' road to the Coppa Italia final

Juventus played AC Milan in the semi-final over two legs to secure their spot in the Coppa Italia final. The second leg ended in a goalless draw after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the 16th minute at the Allianz Stadium. However, the Old Lady progressed to the Coppa Italia final due to the away goals rule. In the first leg that was played at San Siro, the two sides scored one goal each.

Juventus vs Napoli preview: Napoli's journey to the final

Napoli defeated Inter Milan to secure a place in the Coppa Italia final. In the first leg of the semi-final clash at San Siro, Napoli registered a narrow 1-0 victory, in which they outclassed Antonio Conte's side at home, with Dries Mertens scoring in the second-leg. Gennaro Gattuso's men marched into the final courtesy of their 2-1 aggregate lead over Inter.

Also Read | Chelsea plot stunning move for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo worth €120 million: Report

Image courtesy: Juventus/Napoli Twitter handles