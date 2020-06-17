How To Watch Coppa Italia Final Live In India? Napoli Vs Juventus Live Streaming Details

Football is back in Italy and ahead of the Serie A resumption on June 20, fans will be treated to the crunch Coppa Italia final between Napoli and Juventus. A major trophy is on the line and the 2020 Coppa Italia final will take place on Wednesday, June 17 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with kick-off scheduled for 9 pm local time (Thursday, 12:30 am IST). A number of fans on social media have asked 'How to watch Coppa Italia final live?' and 'How to watch Napoli vs Juventus live?'. Fans in India also asked, 'How to watch Coppa Italia final live in India? and 'How to watch Napoli vs Juventus live streaming in India?'

How to watch Coppa Italia final live? How to watch Napoli vs Juventus live

With two Italian giants clashing on Wednesday night in the Coppa Italia final, fans around the world have asked, 'How to watch Napoli vs Juventus live?'. Fans in the UK can watch the Napoli vs Juventus live streaming on BT Sport 2 while fans in the US can catch the Napoli vs Juventus live streaming on ESPN+. The Coppa Italia final live streaming and broadcast in Italy will be available on RAI Uno.

How to watch Coppa Italia final live? Napoli vs Juventus preview and team news

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso has one fresh concern ahead of the Coppa Italia final. Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina will be unavailable for the encounter against Juventus through suspension after the 31-year-old picked up a yellow card during the 1-1 semi-final against Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. Alex Meret is the most likely candidate to deputise in Ospina's absence. Kostas Manolas, Stanislav Lobotka and Kevin Malcuit will also be unavailable for the game against Juventus. Napoli's attacking duo features two speedsters in the form of Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens and the Partenopei will mainly rely on their two forwards to win the game.

Maurizio Sarri has the opportunity to win his first trophy with Juventus and quell the criticism aimed at him since the Italian took charge of the Old Lady in the summer. Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain missed the second leg of the semi-final against AC Milan and still remains a doubt to make the matchday squad, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line for the Bianconeri. Juventus stars Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Ramsey remain on the sidelines. Nonetheless, Sarri's Juventus are tipped as favourites to win the Coppa Italia.

How to watch Coppa Italia final live in India? How to watch Napoli vs Juventus live streaming in India

A number of fans in India have been following the Coppa Italia closely and are eager to know the details about how to watch Napoli vs Juventus live clash. Football fans in India have asked the question, 'How to watch Coppa Italia final live in India?'. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Coppa Italia final between Napoli vs Juventus Television in India.

Image Courtesy: Juventus Instagram, Napoli Twitter