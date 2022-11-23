Cordial Breakup? No Mega Termination Payout To Ronaldo From Manchester United, Say Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the talk of the town in recent weeks as an exit from Manchester United looked increasingly likely after explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. United confirmed that the star forward is set to leave the club by mutual agreement with immediate effect in a statement on Tuesday evening. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," read the statement.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo exited Man Utd without a penny?

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was still valid for another six months but according to a Manchester evening news report, the player chose to end his stint with the Red Devils without receiving a pay-off from the club after his contract was cancelled with immediate effect. The contract may have been terminated by mutual consent, but it is noteworthy that the Premier League giants have not paid any compensation for the remaining seven months of his contract. Ronaldo was estimated to lose out on £16 million (over 1 billion in Indian rupees) by the end of his contract in June.

After terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with mutual agreement, Manchester United issued a statement which said, "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect....Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Cristiano Ronaldo's first response after parting ways with Man Utd

Ronaldo, during his interview, had said that he felt 'betrayed' by the club during his second stint and claimed that manager Ten Hag wanted to force his exit from the club. He also went on to say that he had no respect for the manager as he doesn’t get any respect in return. After the confirmation of his exit from the club, Ronaldo issued a statement thanking the club and fans and also stating that it is time for a new challenge.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it felt like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future," he wrote.