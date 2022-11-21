Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Is 'bulletproof', Breaks Silence On Explosive Man Utd Interview

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence about his explosive interview by stating that he speaks when he wants to and that he does not worry about what others think. The Portuguese international took football fans around the world by storm last week when he left no stone unturned in speaking his heart out against Premier League giant Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag.

'I speak when I want to': Cristiano Ronaldo

While speaking in his first press conference since his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo said (as quoted by AP), "In my life, timing is always timing. From your side, it is obviously easy to give your opinions and write things. Sometimes truths, sometimes - most of them - lies. The timing for me is my timing." The Portuguese international added that this explosive interview will not have any impact on him or the Portuguese football team that is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"I don't have to worry about what others think. I am totally convinced this won't have any influence on the Selecao. Every player, manager, president and kit man, they all know who I am, and what I think, they know me since I was 11 years old. They won't be influenced by what people say or write. The squad is armoured, well and confident. This group is united and keen to win this competition," explained Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old ended his presser by elaborating on his personality and requesting the media not to ask others questions about him. "You can help by not talking about me. I’m completely bulletproof and iron-clad. If you ask other players about Cristiano Ronaldo, I would be upset. If you want to ask them about the World Cup and the team, I would like you to do that," added Ronaldo.

What did Ronaldo say about Manchester United?

When Piers Morgan asked him if Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag did not want him at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo replied, "Not only the coach but the other two or three guys there around the club as well." The Portuguese international was then also asked if senior-level executives were involved in the discussion as well, to which he replied, "Yes. I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."