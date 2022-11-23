'Feels Like The Right Time': Cristiano Ronaldo Issues First Response After Man United Exit

Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint at Premier League giants Manchester United, officially concluded on Tuesday. As a result of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo’s time at Old Trafford came to an end on Tuesday as the striker hit 145 goals in 346 appearances, across both stints. Meanwhile, the footballer also put out an official statement on the matter, while being in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ronaldo said, “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it felt like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future”.

Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview and what followed

Earlier this month, Ronaldo rocked the football world with his fierce interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he made a few sensational claims against United, their management, and the manager Erik ten Hag. The five-time Balon d'Or winner claimed he felt betrayed by the club during his second stint while saying Ten Hag wanted to force his exit from the club. He also stated that he had no respect for the manager as he doesn’t get any respect in return.

Meanwhile, speaking about his relationship with the manager, the Portuguese captain said, “I don't have respect for him (Erik ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I came back to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don't help [us] reach the top level as City, Liverpool and now even Arsenal...a club with this dimension should be at the top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately."

Manchester United announce Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

While an exit from the club after the interview seemed inevitable for Ronaldo, Manchester United finally revealed that the 37-year-old will exit the club with immediate effect on Tuesday. “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” Manchester United said.