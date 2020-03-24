Arsenal Star Hector Bellerin's Poor Fitness Due To Veganism? British Nutritionists Answer

Injuries have taken a toll on Arsenal this season and nothing has hurt them more than Hector Bellerin's continued absence from the football pitch. The Spanish right-back has been limited to just eight Premier League appearances this season as his mounting injury problems are a cause of pain for Arsenal and the player himself equally. Hector Bellerin has publicly adopted veganism since 2016 and one could wonder whether a change in his diet has lead to continued injuries and lack of form.

Also Read: Man United Star Jesse Lingard Posts Hilarious 'Stay At Home Challenge' Video: Watch

Hector Bellerin diet: Arsenal star adopts veganism, says 'no' to animal products

According to The Athletic, Arsenal's Hector Bellerin has adopted a vegan diet since 2016. While the right-back admitted that he gained knowledge about veganism through Netflix documentaries, he switched to a vegan diet due to sporting reasons. The Arsenal star learned that adopting a plant-based diet could reduce his muscle inflammation and decrease the pain levels helping his recovery. The Spain international learnt about the ethical and environmental factors of having following veganism a few years later, solidifying his choice of a vegan lifestyle. However, the Arsenal star's recent struggles for form and fitness have pointed some questions at his choice of going vegan.

Also Read: Arsenal's First-team, Academy Players Set To Continue Isolation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Hector Bellerin has maintained a vegan diet since 2016. In recent years he has struggled to maintain fitness and form, leading some to query his choice... | @gunnerblog #arsenalhttps://t.co/rx1gU5cHhN — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) March 23, 2020

Hector Bellerin diet: Arsenal staff and nutritionists believe a vegan diet could be a source of Bellerin's injury troubles

Matt Lovel, a specialist performance nutritionist who has worked at a host of Premier League tells The Athletic, says that while a vegan diet can bring instant changes, it's sustainability could be debated. He adds that most people do not eat vegetarian food enough and hence the results are drastic. Another top nutritionist tells The Atheltic that the cutting down of the meat is not what brings the change but the addition of fruits and vegetables in the diet. He added that while the players could feel good for months, they are most likely to incur deficiencies and will need supplements to balance it out. In 2016, Bellerin had revealed that he does not take any supplements.

Also Read: Cesc Fabregas Hits Back At Twitter Troll Over Claims He Patted Chelsea Badge

Hector Bellerin diet: Ethics vs fitness for the Arsenal star

While Hector Bellerin might have started with veganism for fitness purposes, it is now a moral compass for the Arsenal right-back. A vegan diet has always been a grey area for nutritionists says Matt Lovel, who tells that a combination of vegan and meat diet would be perfect for footballers plying their trade in the Premier League. The Atheltic reveals that Lovel worked with former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe and the 37-year old currently playing for Rangers in Scotland, has a vegan diet for four days a week and adds animal protein like salmon a night before and the day of the game. While Defoe chooses a vegan diet for clean living, the same is not the case with Bellerin. While questions will be raised against Hector Bellerin's diet as he struggles for form and fitness, the Arsenal star can only prove those doubters wrong by getting back to his best.

Also Read: Tottenham Star Dele Alli Parties For Two Nights In A Row Amid Coronavirus Pandemic