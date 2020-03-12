Coronavirus Crisis Could See Euro 2020 Get Postponed To 2021: Report

As the world recoils in fear from the Coronavirus crisis, UEFA could be forced to re-think its decision of organising the Euro 2020 competition in June. World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Coronavirus a global pandemic as thousands have contracted the virus across the world. A number of sporting events have also been affected by the Coronavirus crisis, chief among them being the Serie A in Italy and the NBA in the United States of America.

Euro 2020 coronavirus crisis: Will Euro 2020 be cancelled due to Coronavirus?

Man City v Arsenal has been postponed as a precautionary measure



— Premier League (@premierleague) March 11, 2020

It is reported that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin could well be forced to hold an urgent meeting to decide on the issue of hosting Euro 2020. The competition is to begin from June 12 and will be hosted across 12 major European cities, which also includes countries that have been worst hit by the coronavirus crisis. This list includes the likes of Azerbaijan, Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland and Spain.

Euro 2020 coronavirus crisis: UEFA might postpone the competition until 2021

#SerieATIM is officially suspended. — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) March 11, 2020

According to Spanish Federation (RFEF) sources, there is no denial of the fact that UEFA will have to consider its decision of going ahead with the event. According to Spanish publication AS, UEFA might be advised to postpone the competition until 2021. This measure has been taken to avoid mass congregations and halt the spread of the Coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus crisis: Domestic leagues take preventive steps

Major sporting events in Europe have been either postponed or are being played behind closed doors. Meanwhile, all Serie A fixtures have been postponed until April 3. Premier League clubs have banned their players from walking out on the pitch while holding hands with the mascots. There are also reports that the current season of the Bundesliga might be scrapped if the situation in Germany does not improve.

UEFA had earlier stated that the competition will be hosted as per the stipulated fixture. This clarification was issued by the governing body after reports surfaced that certain federations had requested it to suspend the competition. However, UEFA denied these reports, saying that they were yet to receive any such official request.

