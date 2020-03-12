Cristiano Ronaldo Quarantined After Juve Teammate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been forced into quarantine after his fellow teammate Daniele Rugani was tested positive for Coronavirus. Italy is one of the most affected countries by the pandemic in the world. All sporting events were also suspended by the government until April 3.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo posts gratifying message after 1000th career game during win vs Inter

Serie A coronavirus: 'Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus quarantine' update

Cristiano Ronaldo and Daniele Rugani played together in their recent game against Inter Milan in Serie A. And as the defender has been tested positive for the virus, every player of the Juventus and Inter Milan squad will have to be quarantined according to the regulations issued by the health authorities of the country.

Serie A coronavirus: Juventus confirm 'Rugani coronavirus' report

Juventus, in a statement, confirmed that Daniele Rugani has been tested positive for coronavirus. The club also asserted that the club have activated all the isolation procedures required by the law. This also includes a census on those who had been in contact with the affected player.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo comically pretends to 'high-five' non-existent fans: Watch

Italy coronavirus: 'Rugani coronavirus' forces other players into quarantine

This confirms that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo have been quarantined to avoid any possible virus contraction. Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi had claimed earlier this week, that he would be self-isolating in a hotel in order to avoid any possible contact with his family who might be at a larger risk.

Also Read | Barcelona troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi overtakes Juventus star

Italy coronavirus: Daniele Rugani confirms 'Rugani coronavirus' report

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.

Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie — Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020

Daniele Rugani took to Instagram to apprise his fans on the situation. The defender stated that he wanted to reassure everybody that he was fine. He went on to appreciate the efforts of the medical teams around the world that have been working tirelessly to fight the outbreak. He also urged the people to follow the measures set out by the authorities to help contain the virus.

All sporting events including the Serie A have been suspended until April 3 citing an increasing number of cases in the country. It is reported that over 12000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Italy. The death toll has risen to 800 people, including 200 deaths in the past two days.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo misses Juve training, player staying in Madeira amid coronavirus threat