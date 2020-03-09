Coronavirus: India Vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier Postponed

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualification round 2 matches which were scheduled to be played in March and June 2020 earlier have been postponed, the Asian Football Confederation has informed.

In a letter to All India Football Federation, the AFC wrote: 'FIFA and AFC will discuss further details of the postponed matches and communicate to the PMAs in due course.'

India was slated to host Asian champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 26, 2020.

In June, the Blue Tigers were scheduled to play Bangladesh in Dhaka on June 4 and then hosting neighbours Afghanistan in Kolkata on June 9.

Meanwhile, the continental apex body further mentioned that upon mutual agreement, the respective countries can decide to play as per the pre-decided schedule should the safety and health concerns are taken care of.

"PMAs may still play the matches in March and June 2020 upon mutual agreement, provided the safety and health concerns of all individuals involved met the required standards, subject to prior approval by FIFA and AFC." "AFC and FIFA will continue to assess the situation and decide whether further changes to the schedule of the Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 are required with the aim of protecting the well-being and health of all individuals concerned."

