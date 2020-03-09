The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: India Vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier Postponed

Football News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualification round 2 matches scheduled to be played in March and June 2020 earlier is postponed

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualification round 2 matches which were scheduled to be played in March and June 2020 earlier have been postponed, the Asian Football Confederation has informed.

In a letter to All India Football Federation, the AFC wrote: 'FIFA and AFC will discuss further details of the postponed matches and communicate to the PMAs in due course.'

READ | Sports Events To Take Place Without Spectators

India was slated to host Asian champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 26, 2020.

In June, the Blue Tigers were scheduled to play Bangladesh in Dhaka on June 4 and then hosting neighbours Afghanistan in Kolkata on June 9.

READ | COVID-19: With Sports Events Disrupted, Kiren Rijiju Urges Athletes 'to Maintain Fitness'

Meanwhile, the continental apex body further mentioned that upon mutual agreement, the respective countries can decide to play as per the pre-decided schedule should the safety and health concerns are taken care of.

"PMAs may still play the matches in March and June 2020 upon mutual agreement, provided the safety and health concerns of all individuals involved met the required standards, subject to prior approval by FIFA and AFC."

"AFC and FIFA will continue to assess the situation and decide whether further changes to the schedule of the Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 are required with the aim of protecting the well-being and health of all individuals concerned."

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Comically Pretends To 'high-five' Non-existent Fans: Watch

READ | Detained Ronaldinho 'did Not Know' Passport Was Fake, Lawyer Says

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
Milind
EMAILS UNVEIL RANA-PRIYANKA LINK
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
Congress
CONGRESS ON PRIYANKA-RANA KAPOOR
Disha Patani
DISHA PATANI'S WEEKEND PLANS
Afghanistan
FIRING NEAR ASHRAF GHANI'S VENUE