Cristiano Ronaldo Comically Pretends To 'high-five' Non-existent Fans: Watch

Defending Serie A champions Juventus’ match against Inter Milan was played on Sunday (Monday according to IST) after being postponed for over a week. The match was played behind closed doors and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted waving and gesturing towards non-existent fans.

Also Read | Juventus vs Inter Milan to be played behind closed doors after Italy Coronavirus outbreak

Juventus vs Inter Milan: 'Cristiano Ronaldo handshake' goes viral

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YHxtdjCiLp — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) March 8, 2020

Usually, Cristiano Ronaldo is surrounded by fans for autographs and photographs. However, for the Juventus vs Inter Milan game, there were no fans at the stadium to greet the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. There was a ruling by the government asking for 'all Serie A games to be played behind closed doors' due to the coronavirus outbreak. And so, the Portuguese international decided to have some fun when he arrived in the stadium. Ronaldo was seen giving a high-five towards the area where fans usually greet the players.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's mother recovering well, thanks fans for their prayers on Instagram

Juventus vs Inter Milan: 'Serie A games to be played behind closed doors' due to coronavirus in Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo started in attack for Juventus alongside Douglas Costa and Gonzalo Higuain. In the 54th minute of the game, Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for the defending Serie A champions. Higuain struck towards the goal, but the shot got blocked. Meanwhile, Ronaldo got a touch in the penalty area in an attempt to put it behind the net. Just then, Ramsey hit the ball to score for his side.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes' house raided by cops over tax fraud allegations

Juventus vs Inter Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo's side secure top spot

Paulo Dybala doubled the lead for the Turin side in the 67th minute of the game. The Argentine combined with Aaron Ramsey to hit it past the goalkeeper. The victory takes Juventus to the first spot on the Serie A points table. Juventus now have 63 points, one more than second-placed Lazio. They will next play against Bologna on Friday (Saturday according to IST).

Also Read | Ryan Giggs lists Paul Scholes, not Cristiano Ronaldo, as the best player he's played with