ATK's Road To The Final: How The Kolkata Franchise Set Up A ISL Final Vs Chennaiyin FC

ATK qualified for their third Indian Super League (ISL) final and will face off against fellow two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on Saturday for the ISL title. ATK were amongst the dominant teams in the group stage and finished second in the ISL 2019-20 points table, five points behind table-toppers FC Goa. The Chennaiyin FC vs ATK final is evenly matched, with both teams lifting the ISL title twice and having never lost an ISL final before. Here, let’s take a look at ATK’s road to the ISL final.

ATK's road to the ISL final: Consistency the key as ATK finish second in the ISL table

After losing their first game of the season to Kerala Blasters, ATK went on a six-match unbeaten run, placing them in the top 4 of the table. The Kolkata franchise were consistent throughout the season and lost only four games in their entire ISl 2019-20 campaign. In total, ATK won ten of their 18 group stage games, losing four and drawing four. With 34 points, ATK finished second in the ISL standings and set up a clash against third-placed Bengaluru FC in the ISL semi-final.

ATK vs Bengaluru highlights: David Williams brace sets up Chennaiyin FC vs ATK final

ATK travelled to Bangalore to face off against Bengaluru FC in the first leg of the ISL semi-final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The home side clinched the first leg of the semi-final thanks to a solitary goal from striker Deshorn Brown. The second leg at home started on the worst possible note for ATK, after they conceded a crucial away goal in the first five minutes of the clash. However, Roy Krishna broke the deadlock for ATK and a David Williams brace in the second half meant that ATK qualified for the ISL final for the third time in their history, setting up a Chennaiyin FC vs ATK summit clash.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK ISL final: Battle for supremacy

ATK and Chennaiyin FC have both lifted the ISL trophy twice. While ATK lifted the title in 2014 and 2016, Chennaiyin FC lifted the title in 2015 and the 2017-18 season. The two sides have never lost an ISL final and both teams will look for a win which will make them the most successful side in the history of the competition. Chennaiyin FC have won seven of their last ten games, losing only once to FC Goa in the semi-final. On the other hand, ATK similarly have six of their last ten games, losing three and drawing one.

