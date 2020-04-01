Man Utd Transfer News: Solskjaer A Fan Of De Ligt, Could He Partner Maguire Next Season?

Manchester United have reportedly renewed their interest in signing former Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt in the summer. Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be a huge admirer of the Netherlands international and a deal for the Juventus centre-back could be reached in the summer. De Ligt has had an indifferent start to life in Turin since his €75 million transfer from Ajax and is out of favour with head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Also Read: Abdelhak Nouri's Contract Terminated By Ajax As Youngster Wakes Up From Coma After 3 Years

Man Utd transfer news: Solskjaer impressed with De Light, might move for him in the summer

Former Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt was one of the most sought-after transfer targets for clubs across Europe after the Dutch international led his side to the Champions League semi-final last season. De Ligt was central to Erik ten Haag's side in the run to the semi-final and was a rock in defence. De Ligt was on top of Man Utd and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wishlist in the summer, but the former Ajax man moved to Juventus for a whopping €75 million.

However, if recent transfer rumours are to be believed, Solskjaer has renewed his interest in the Juve star and a De Ligt to Man Utd transfer could be on the cards. Despite spending more than a combined £130 million on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire in the summer, Solskjaer is looking for a new centre-back to partner Maguire in defence. While De Ligt is the obvious first choice, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is also among the names in the Man Utd transfer news section.

Also Read: Juventus Shares Up By 7.94% After Cristiano Ronaldo, Other Players Agree To $100m Pay Cut

#mufc are monitoring Matthijs de Ligt's situation at Juventus in case they decide to sell. They are aware of Mino Raiola's reputation to move clients on quickly. The player could become available next summer or even sooner #mulive [mail] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 31, 2020

Also Read: Pepe Reina Coronavirus Update: Aston Villa Goalkeeper Opens Up On Nightmare Ordeal

Man Utd transfer news: Matthijs de Ligt to Man Utd, Paul Pogba to Juventus?

While Man Utd are set to focus on improving their attack in the summer window, the Old Trafford outfit would hardly pass the chance to snap up Matthijs de Ligt. Reports suggest that Man Utd could even offer Paul Pogba in a swap deal for the 20-year old in the summer. Juventus are one of the interested parties in signing Paul Pogba but will have to beat competition from Real Madrid to get the Frenchman's signature.

However, a De Ligt-Pogba swap could bode well for both clubs considering their recent struggles for form and fitness respectively. While Man Utd have been holding out for a fee in excess of £100 million for Pogba, a De Ligt swap could certainly help Juventus cut the asking price and trade the central defender who is currently not in Sarri's plans.

Also Read: Virgil Van Dijk Makes BOLD Claims About Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi On Social Media