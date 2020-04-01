Gareth Bale Performs TM Bounce Challenge During Self-isolation At Home; Watch Video

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale took the TM Bounce challenge recently while posting the video on social media. The player has been playing golf while in self-quarantine. Meanwhile, Spain remains under stringent lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. All Real Madrid players have been self-isolating themselves at their respective homes since.

Gareth Bale golf TM Bounce challenge

Gareth Bale posted the challenge video on his Instagram account. The Wales international is seen performing some freestyle skills with a golf ball, which also turns out to be his favourite sport. The winger is initially seen performing some skills with a golf club and then goes on to juggle the ball with his foot.

Fans react to Gareth Bale golf TM Bounce challenge

Fans expressed their thoughts on Gareth Bale’s TM Bounce challenge video. A user named James.mason_06 said, “this guy should just quit football doesn’t even like it just plays golf.” Another fan said, “football + golf. Only Gareth Bale can.”

Gareth Bale quarantine: Gareth Bale golf video goes viral

Gareth Bale is known for his love for golf. Last week, the player posted a video on Instagram in which he was seen playing golf. He has also been on the receiving end of criticism, often drawing flak for his neglect towards football.

Gareth Bale had left Real Madrid fans furious after his behaviour post the match between Wales and Hungary last year. Bale was seen holding up a "Wales. Golf. Madrid." banner, with the words "In that order" printed at the bottom. This infuriated the Real Madrid faithful, inviting jeers at the Santiago Bernabeu when he returned to play for Zinedine Zidane.

Gareth Bale golf TM Bounce challenge: LaLiga coronavirus update

As the Gareth Bale quarantine continues, Spain remains under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. LaLiga coronavirus fears led to its suspension until April, which is likely to be extended beyond the present timeline considering the worsening situation in Europe. Meanwhile, the Spanish FA (RFEF) has extended financial support to help the clubs financial during the COVID-19 lockdown.

