Coronavirus Spain: If LaLiga Cannot Be Completed, Current Top 4 Will Qualify For UCL

The Spanish LaLiga season has come to a standstill due to coronavirus in Spain and with no football action taking place until further notice, the Spanish FA has proposed that the current league standings would decide which teams will play in the Champions League and Europa League if the LaLiga is permanently suspended. The coronavirus pandemic had earlier forced the La Liga to be suspended, but there are growing concerns that the 2019/20 season will not be completed as the coronavirus pandemic situation has only worsened across the continent.

Coronavirus Spain: LaLiga teams in contention to play Champions League and Europa League

If the season is not completed due to the dire Coronavirus Spain situation, then the Spanish FA will hand the Champions League spots to the top four LaLiga clubs, namely Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad. All these four teams will be playing in Europe's biggest club competition (Champions League) next season. Getafe, Atletico de Madrid and Spanish Copa Del Rey finalists Athletic Club Bilbao would be handed Europa League spots.

BREAK: Spanish FA propose to UEFA that current top 4 to go to Champions League if no more La Liga this season - Barcelona, Real Madrid Sevilla and Real Sociedad. Getafe and Atletico Madrid would go to Europa League based on current league positions https://t.co/p4UFsbVY8x pic.twitter.com/dglZkFg3Qj — footballespana (@footballespana_) April 16, 2020

However, the situation could change if the Copa Del Rey final is played. If Athletic Club Bilbao lose the final, they would not be given the spot and instead, Valencia who are currently in 7th position, would take their place in the Europa League next season.

Coronavirus Spain: La Liga officials on holding tournament behind closed doors

Earlier reports in Spain suggested that Spanish top-flight officials are holding several crisis meetings to discuss the fate of the season due to the outbreak. There has been report that the hierarchy at LaLiga is planning to resume the current season latest by May 3. The report also adds that the remaining 11 matchdays of LaLiga and all the games in the Spanish Segunda Division will be completed behind closed doors.

Coronavirus Spain: Death toll rises over 19,000

According to the latest report from Live Mint, the coronavirus Spain situation has seen the death toll across 19,000 on Thursday after 551 people were reported dead amidst the Spain lockdown. The coronavirus death toll in Spain makes it one of the worst-hit countries in the world. The total numbers have now reached 19,130.