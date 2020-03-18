The Debate
LaLiga Return On The Cards By May 3, As Matches Will Be Played Behind Closed Doors: Report

Football News

LaLiga officials are reportedly planning to resume the current season latest by May 3. The league wishes to complete the season by June to prevent losses.

LaLiga

The rapid coronavirus outbreak across nations means the major football leagues across Europe are still left contemplating the future of the 2019/20 season. WIth UEFA expected to announce the immediate future of the European competitions, AS report LaLiga is simultaneously planning a way to conclude the current season. 

LaLiga return: Formulating a plan to resume season

Reports in Spain suggest that Spanish top-flight officials are holding several crisis meetings to discuss the fate of the season due to the outbreak. AS states LaLiga president Javier Tebas is in frequent discussions with his 'inner circle' to formulate a strategy for the return of LaLiga and its successful conclusion. 

Also Read | LaLiga side Espanyol's Coronavirus Outbreak Revelation: 6 Players, Staff Test Positive

According to the report, the hierarchy at LaLiga is planning to resume the current season latest by May 3. It further adds that the remaining 11 matchdays of LaLiga and all the games in the Spanish Segunda Division will be completed behind closed doors.

With UEFA postponing Euro 2020 to next summer and assuming UEFA decides on playing just one-leg ties in the Champions League and Europa League competitions, LaLiga plans to wrap up all of its fixtures in a maximum two months, expecting to end the current season in June. 

Also Read | Coronavirus in Spain: What Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos And Other LaLiga Stars Are Up To

LaLiga return: Broadcasting revenues in a jeopardy?

The Spanish Federation has reiterated that the league would resume only if there are guarantees that the health of the players is in good condition. However, the Spanish media reports that the league is also looking out for a way to avoid losing the 25% income from the broadcasting rights. Javier Tebas is believed to be willing to lose the gate recipients while playing in an empty stadium. However, the league's president is reportedly trying hard to avoid any revision of the broadcasting rights due to the pandemic. 

Also Read | Coronavirus in Spain Escalates After LaLiga stars Ezequiel Garay, Elaquim Mangala Test Positive

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has already confirmed that Barcelona, who are top of the table after 27 games, will not be declared the winner if a LaLiga return fails to materialise this season. 

“The competitions have to be finished before June 30. All teams have to play all the matches. That is what we discussed with the 55 member federations and with the Executive Committee. We have all voted favourably.” - Rubiales as quoted by AS

 Also Read | LaLiga return? Valencia's Ezequiel Garay Becomes First LaLiga Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

