Paul Pogba's Manchester United Return Delayed, This Time Due To Illness

It seems like the Manchester United fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their French-superstar Paul Pogba return to action. Pogba has not featured for the 'Red Devils' since picking up an ankle injury in September. Everyone including Manchester United boss - Ole Gunnar - expected the 26-year-old to join training sessions in December. It looks difficult now as Pogba is down with an illness. The midfielder was seen attending his brother's wedding on Friday in France. However, he met with an illness a day later.

Manchester United will have to wait a while for Paul Pogba:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while addressing Paul Pogba's situation, stated that Pogba was ill and he will be off for two more days. Pogba missed United's latest 1-1 clash with Everton. Ole said that United clearly missed his presence in that game as they needed a creative pass or a creative idea in the midfield. Ole said that Pogba possessed the quality to provide them that. The manager had some positive words to say about the superstar.

Paul Pogba at his brothers [ Florentin Pogba] wedding today.



La Pogbance 🕺🏿 #mufc pic.twitter.com/ESnTwyXQgF — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 15, 2019

Manchester United are jokingly called the Robinhood of football this season. They are taking the points from big clubs and giving it to the smaller ones. They have managed to bag points against the top 6 teams. They have performed very poorly against the other sides. After winning consecutive games against Tottenham and Manchester City, they dropped points in their clash against Everton. Manchester United's squad clearly has a lot of potential. The addition of Pogba can help them get a spot in the top four. The Reds are currently on the sixth position of the points table and will next face Watford on December 22, 2019.

