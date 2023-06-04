Crazy scenes in Man City's dressing room after FA Cup win as Grealish posts video - WATCH

After securing a remarkable victory in the FA Cup final over arch-rivals Manchester United, a boisterous celebration broke out in the Wembley dressing Room as Manchester City players were celebrating their win. While unlike the on-ground action, there was no live telecast of what was happening in the players' facility but Jack Grealish showcased a glimpse of the after-match joy. The video shared by Grealish displays some crazy scenes.

On Saturday, Pep Guordiola's Man City secured its second title of the season in the form of the FA Cup. The club already has the EPL title in the bag and will now contest for the treble as they are scheduled to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final. In the match against Manchester United, City opened the scoring with just 12 seconds past the kickoff whistle. IIkay Gundogan in the process scripted history by recording the quickest goal in the history of the FA Cup Final. Man United fought hard in the match and brought the game on level terms with s spot kick strike by Rashford but Gundogan scored again later to give City the lead. The match ended in a 2-1 scoreline.

Crazy scenes in Man City's dressing room after FA Cup win as Grealish posts video

After the culmination of the match, Grealish described the victory as "unbelievable". Speaking to BCC, he further said, “It’s just stuff that you dream of when you’re a little kid,” the grinning 27-year-old winger told the BBC, describing the moment as “unbelievable. I don’t think the foreign guys know as much as us English; we know what it means to play in the final. I lost one when I was at Aston Villa and I was desperate to win one.” Grealish then enjoyed the glory of the moment with his teammates inside the dressing room. Grealish took to Instagram and left many stories of celebration. Here's one of them which gives a hint of the wilderness that transpired after the match.

While the celebration may continue, City would have to bring back their focus quckly as the Champions League clash is next week. The Manchester City vs Inter Milan match will take place on June 11. The match will be held in Turkey.