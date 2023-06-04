Ilkay Gundogan scripts record as he scores the fastest goal in FA Cup history - WATCH

Ilkay Gundogan scripted history during Saturday's FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United. The German opened the scoring for City with just 12 seconds passed on the clock. The goal has been recorded as the fastest in an FA Cup Final.

The much-awaited FA Cup Final took place yesterday and one of the oldest rivalries in the history of club football was on display for the top prize. It was a high-octane encounter, where the favorites Manchester City prevailed over the Red Devils. City won the match with a score of 2-1, and both goals were scored by Gundogan. For United Rashford scored a penalty in the 33rd minute, which at that point in time took United to level terms.

Ilkay Gundogan scripts a record as he scores the fastest goal in FA Cup history

IIkay Gundogan's 12-second strike not only put Man City ahead in the match but the goal also took the 32-year-old to the top of the list of quickest strikes in an FA Cup final. The precise timing of the goal has been recorded at 12.91 seconds. Here's the lightning-quick strike by the Gundogan.

With this goal, he bettered the previous best, which was a 25-second strike by Louis Saha from the 2009 final between Everton and Chelsea. After this early breakthrough, Gundogan again modified the score in the 51st minute. The bottom line of the match was 2-1 victory to City and with this Manchester City have captured the double, having already won the Premier League.

The already historic season of Manchester City could become even more glorious as Pep Guordiola's side is contesting for the treble. The city is scheduled to play Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League. The mega encounter will take place on June 11. The match will be held in Turkey. What do you think will Manchester City be able to repeat the heroics of Wembley in Turkey? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.