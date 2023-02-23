Cristiano Rolando Celebrates Saudi Founding Day With Teammates In Local Attire - WATCH

Al-Nassr's star acquisition Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday took part in Saudi Arabia's founding day celebrations. Ronaldo took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of him celebrating with his teammates. In the video, Ronaldo can be seen wearing Saudi Arabia's national dress and holding a sword to mark the founding day celebrations at King Saud University Stadium, the home ground of Al Nassr FC.

"Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC!" Ronaldo wrote in the caption of his post.

Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC ! pic.twitter.com/1SHbmHyuez — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2023

On February 22 each year, Saudi Arabia observes Founding Day in honor of Imam Mohammed bin Saud's establishment of the country in 1727. The occasion was officially declared a national holiday by King Salman through a royal decree issued in 2022. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after his previous club Manchester United terminated his contract in November of last year. Ronaldo's departure from the club had been expected following his controversial interview with British talk show host Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo not only chastised United coach Erik ten Hag but also lashed out at the club in the interview that he gave to Morgan, which led to the termination of his contract in England. Ronaldo's contract was terminated just days before he was slated to represent Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Ronaldo's World Cup campaign also ended prematurely as his side lost to Morocco in the quarterfinal to see their trophy dream end on a disappointing note.

Ronaldo's salary at Al Nassr

The five-time Ballon d'Or has reportedly signed a contract worth €200 million per year, which is the biggest ever contract not just for him but in football's history. If we further breakdown Ronaldo's salary, he will receive €16.67 million per month, €3.888 million per week, €555,555 per day, €23,150 per hour, €386 per minute, and €6.5 per second. For comparison, Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United was €22 million per year, which works out to just over €430,000 per week.

Image: Twitter/AlNassr