Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Portugal For Securing World Cup Qualification For 1st Time

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated Portugal's Women's Football team after they secured a place in the World Cup finals for the first time in history. The women's side defeated Cameroon 2-1 to create history as they will now feature in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand. They have been clubbed in Group E alongside the United States of America, Vietnam and the Netherlands.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr from Manchester United on a free transfer as his contract was terminated by the Red Devils on mutual consent. The 38-year-old had a difficult start in the Saudi Arabian Pro League but returned to his best with a four-goal spell against Al Wehda.

The former Real Madrid forward replied to a tweet put out by the official handle of the Portugal football federation as the qualification scenario got confirmed. He captioned the tweet, "Congratulations on this historic clearance 👏🏼 Let's go!"

Ronaldo didn't have a desired World Cup as Portugal crashed out of the quarterfinal with a very unlikely defeat at the hands of Morocco. Ronaldo might have played his last World Cup but he is expected to play a part in the European Championship in 2024 in Germany.

Portugal's women's team isn't considered a big face in world football and they will be pitted against dominant forces the Netherlands and the USA. If they manage to secure a place in the knockouts it could be seen as a huge achievement.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been shortlisted for FIFA's best XI alongside fellow teammate Joao Cancelo but the player is no more the elite striker that he used to be.

The veteran forward also received flak for his fierce interview with Piers Morgan which may have led to his exit from Manchester United. Ronaldo will now play a key part in Al Nassr's ambition in the Asian Champions League.