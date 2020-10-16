Cristiano Ronaldo Accused Of Breaking COVID-19 Protocols By Italy Sports Minister

Cristiano Ronaldo may have breached protocols by flying from Portugal to Italy after testing positive for COVID-19. Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy’s minister of sport, says he is unaware if the Juventus superstar was granted permission to head back to Italy after testing positive for COVID-19 in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week while on international duty with Portugal. The 35-year-old played a combined 162 minutes against Spain and France, last week. However, the COVID-19 test result meant he was ruled out of his team's midweek fixture against Sweden. Even with Ronaldo missing, Portugal scored a comfortable 3-0 victory, with Diogo Jota scoring a brace and Bernardo Silva adding another.

Also Read | Juventus Could Swap Ronaldo In Stunning World Record £360m Deal For Mbappe: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID news: Did Ronaldo break COVID protocol?

Back to Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid star flew back to Turin on Wednesday by a private jet with the aim of continuing his quarantine in Italy. Speaking to a local radio station, Vincenzo Spadafora suggested Ronaldo was wrong in moving to Italy after testing positive for the virus. "Without authorisatiogn from the health authorities, I think he has violated the protocol.”

However, as per latest Juventus news, the club is adamant that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke no guidelines by heading back to Italy from Portugal. The club believes the player had the clearance from the proper health authorities to fly back to Italy. The Bianconeri released an official statement which said, "Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorized by the relevant health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his isolation at his home.”

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Earning Is More Than Four Serie A Clubs: Incredible Numbers Revealed

During a press conference on Thursday night, Juventus chairman Andrea Angelli insisted that player did 'nothing wrong' there and will continue to follow all quarantine guidelines until he is cleared to join his teammates. "Ronaldo hasn't violated any 'bubble'. We told the players that they could continue their fiduciary isolation at home. Answering the call of your country is something that makes you happy and is the beauty of football," Angelli said during the press conference.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Labels Juve Icon ‘prophet From God’, Questions COVID-19 Test

Juventus will now await Cristiano Ronaldo's most recent test result, which could help them determine the timeline of his return to club affairs. He is set to miss this weekend's Serie A clash at Crotone followed by the Champions League group stage opener against Dynamo Kyiv. The Old Lady will be hoping Ronaldo is cleared to return before October 28, when Juventus host Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the Champions League.

Also Read | MATCHDAY: Leader Rennes Away To Dijon, Depleted PSG At Nimes

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)