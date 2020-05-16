Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Ripped Six Pack; Fans Believe It Is Photoshopped

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the fittest footballers around the globe. The 35-year-old has time and again shared his heavy workouts with fans on social media and showed off his chiselled body. However, the former Real Madrid star's recent photo had some of his followers wondering where the famed Cristiano Ronaldo abs were photoshopped or not.

Also Read: How Cristiano Ronaldo Transformed From A Skinny Teen To A Middleweight Boxer At Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo photoshopped: Fans wonder whether Cristiano Ronaldo abs are edited in the Juve star's latest post

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram on Friday to gloat his ripped body. The Portuguese international was seated on a staircase and sported a 'Sixpad' - an EMS training device that he endorses. Ronaldo had two pads on each bicep and another two on his pectoral muscles. The device sends electrical impulses to the pads, which then work out the muscles. However, fans expressed their surprise, with many suggesting that the Cristiano Ronaldo abs were photoshopped. An Instagram user quizzed "Why does this look photoshopped" while others added that the Cristiano Ronaldo abs were edited.

Also Read: James Rodriguez Harbours Dream Of Playing For Real Madrid's Rivals Atletico Madrid: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo photoshopped: Fans troll Ronaldo's 'bikini'

Fans also took a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo's attire in his latest Instagram post. Many users commented using the bikini emoji in reaction to the post. One user claimed that he thought that the former Manchester United star was wearing a bikini while another claimed that he thought Ronaldo was sporting a bra. The Juventus striker is continuing to train in lockdown with the Serie A season currently suspended due to coronavirus.

Also Read: Arsenal, Chelsea And Other London Clubs Set To Lose £3 Million On Whopping 700,000 Pints

Cristiano Ronaldo photoshopped: Cristiano Ronaldo body transformation

While many believe that the Cristiano Ronaldo abs are photoshopped, Ronaldo's former teammate Gary Neville has spoken about the Cristiano Ronaldo body transformation during his time at United. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford as a skinny 18-year-old youngster with raw talent but transformed himself into one of the best in the business. Speaking to Sky Sports, Gary Neville revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo underwent a transformation during his 2006 World Cup campaign and he returned with a changed appearance and physical attribute.

From being scrawny and skinny to transforming into a middleweight boxer, Ronaldo endured quite a transformation. Neville adds that the Portuguese international became much better in terms of agility, leap, movements, etc and Man United reaped rewards.

Also Read: LaLiga Clubs Set To Offload High Earners To Cut Wage Bill By 30 Percent next Season