Cristiano Ronaldo An Inspiration, Claims Justin Kluivert, Regrets Not Having A Photo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 today, having won many accolades in his scintillating career. The Portuguese international is adored by fans and football players alike. And AS Roma winger Justin Kluivert is no exception. The Dutch expressed his admiration towards the Juventus star on his birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol: Justin Kluivert

Justin Kluivert, who secured a move to AS Roma from Ajax in 2018 has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol and aspiration in football while speaking to DAZN. He cited Ronaldo as a major reason for what Kluivert was on and off the field. He, however, regretted the fact that he does not have a photo with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and hoped to have one in future.

Justin Kluivert also spoke on his dream debut for AS Roma, asserting that he likes to dribble across players, but that does not work well in Italy. He recalled his debut against Torino in which he assisted Edin Dzeko, describing it as an amazing game to start with for his new club.

Justin Kluivert aims to win Champions League

Justin Kluivert is the son of legendary footballer Patrick Kluivert, who played for the likes of AFC Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan and Newcastle United. Kluivert looks to follow his father’s footsteps and win the Champions League with Roma. The winger has managed to score five goals, along with two assists in 22 games across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has set new records in Serie A

Good to get back to victories and happy to score again in our stadium!⚽⚽

Proud to reach 50 goals with the bianconeri shirt!💪🏽#finoallafine #forzajuve pic.twitter.com/pzBrER9Uzt — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 2, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has been netting goals for the defending Serie A Champions since the turn of the year. The Juventus star has now scored in nine consecutive Serie A games for his side, taking his tally to 22 goals in 27 games across all competitions. He has also managed to bag three assists so far this season. The legend also registered his 50th goal for the Old Lady courtesy of his brace against Fiorentina. Juventus have a three-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan and will next play against Verona on Saturday, February 18, 2020 (February 19 IST) in Serie A.

