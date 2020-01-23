Cristiano Ronaldo's Diet Plan Revealed; Juventus Star Eats Six Meals A Day

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been in great form this season. The player is known for his professionalism in the sport and recent revelations about his diet plans confirm the same. According to a recent report, the Portuguese International is known to have six meals and five naps a day.

Teaching @DjokerNole how to jump!!😅🤪💪🏽 Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!! pic.twitter.com/GgMr9rAUEf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo eats six times a day along with five nap breaks

Cristiano Ronaldo eats up to 6 meals and sometimes naps 5 times a day 😳 pic.twitter.com/Obdaw34GRp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 22, 2020

According to Spanish publication AS, Cristiano Ronaldo’s typical day starts with a breakfast comprising of ham and cheese with low-fat yoghurt. The player then follows it up with snacks in which he eats avocado toast. Ronaldo’s lunch is divided into two halves. In the first half of the lunch, the Portuguese prefers to have chicken along with salad. He consumes tuna along with salad, eggs and olives in the second half. Just like his lunch schedule, his dinner is also divided into two halves. However, both halves of dinner comprise of meat or fish. The player is also believed to take five naps a day.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus to the semi-finals of Coppa Italia

Cristiano Ronaldo has been netting goals since the turn of the year. The Portuguese scored against AS Roma in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia to lead his team to the semi-finals. Ronaldo scored after Alessandro Florenzi lost possession to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Gonzalo Higuain provided an amazing assist to Ronaldo. Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci also scored for the defending Italian champions to ensure a comfortable victory for Maurizio Sarri.

Cristiano Ronaldo records: He is the fifth highest goalscorer in history

Cristiano Ronaldo has now netted 737 goals in 1028 games. This is two goals more than Germany legend Gerd Muller, who had scored 735 goals in his career. Ronaldo now occupies the fifth spot in the list of all-time goalscorers. He has already netted 19 goals in 25 games across all competitions, while also bagging three assists. Juventus have a four-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan in Serie A. They will next play against Napoli on Sunday, January 26, 2020 (January 27 according to IST).

