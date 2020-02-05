Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35; Fans' Wishes Sets Internet Buzzing

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 35 years old on Wednesday and his fans wasted no time to celebrate the legendary footballer's birthday.
Simply one of a kind, simply, @Cristiano 🔥— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 4, 2020
Happy birthday, CR7! 🎂⚪️⚫️https://t.co/TmbtNc1CZn pic.twitter.com/EFSRZwJcG4
3x PL Titles 🏆— Yash Gilatar (@YGilatar) February 4, 2020
2x La Liga Titles 🏆
1x Serie A Title 🏆
5x Uefa Champions League Titles 🏆
4x FIFA Club World Cups 🏆
1x Uefa Euro 🏆
1x Uefa Nations League 🏆
5x Ballan d'Ors
4x Golden Shoes
A True Legend. #HappyBirthDay #CristianoRonaldo 🎉 pic.twitter.com/nd2UDibbf2
Happy Birthday to the Greatest of all Time 'CRISTIANO RONALDO'— efa (@niazberry) February 4, 2020
Thank you for inspiring me and millions to work hard and to follow their dreams #CristianoRonaldo @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/hcs9kQFmn4
Happy birthday to the GOAT 🐐— Shritam Selma (@Shritam007) February 4, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo ♥️
Still just 35 years young ;)
A lot more to come In. That. Order.#CristianoRonaldo #CR35 pic.twitter.com/SyKL38z5tN
happy bday to the greatest player in the history of football,the conqueror..@Cristiano#GOAT #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/NRsrmW8kaY— Sharath Rana (@sharath_rana) February 5, 2020
Happiest birthday to the best player in HISTORY !!! @Cristiano 🔥😍😍😍 #CristianoRonaldo #CR7 #Juventus #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/Wsgu0JXACS— 𝔅𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔞👨🎤 (@BaraaAb94) February 5, 2020
The Man,The Myth,The Legend. 👑— efa (@niazberry) February 4, 2020
Happy 35th Birthday to the Greatest of all time, @Cristiano. He is ageing like fine wine. #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/vHyoJfuBUF
A legend was born on this day😎. An honour to this Day itself💯.— _.R.E.D.D.Y._ (@PurnaReddy_7_) February 4, 2020
History will remember this Awesomeness.For me he'll always be the best .#CristianoRonaldo u are One of my Inspiration ⚽
The Man.The King.The Myth.The GOAT. Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐#HappyBirthdayRonaldo pic.twitter.com/2aRieOeDOt
Happy 35th Idoloooooo ❤️🐐 Age is just a number for you, @Cristiano #HappyBirthdayCR7 #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/vlNjurp6fE— Don Fede Valverde (@VigneshKr18) February 4, 2020
Human Jump- 1.0m— divyansh sharma (@dsharma_im) February 5, 2020
Athlete Jump - 1.50m
Cristiano Jumps- 2.75m@Cristiano 🎂🎉🎊❤ #CristianoRonaldo ❤💚
KEEP INSPIRING US... #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/VFyzCtche8
#CristianoRonaldo H.B.D the best player in the history💙💙. pic.twitter.com/pK1d2oY2t1— Ahmed💛.. (@Rja77Xt) February 4, 2020
