Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Goalkeeper's Plans With Two Pitch Perfect Penalties

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo continued his prolific goalscoring run in Serie A after netting twice against Fiorentina in Serie A. The Portuguese international converted two penalties and the Turin side maintained their lead at the top of the Serie A points table. Ronaldo’s penalties were critical since Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski had made some hilarious claims before the match.

Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski makes big claims against Cristiano Ronaldo

Fiorentina's goalkeeper Dragowski before the match against Juventus: "I studied Ronaldo and know how he shoots penalties. I won't tell you how, because he might read this and change it."



Today: Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties against Dragowski 😂😂😂😂 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 2, 2020

Before the match against Juventus, Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski had claimed that he had studied Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty tactic. He would not reveal it as the Juventus star would read it and change his plans. However, none of the goalkeeper’s tactics worked in front of the Portuguese as Ronaldo converted both the penalties.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties against Fiorentina

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the night in the 40th minute. A shot fired by Miralem Pjanic was blocked by a Fiorentina player's hand. He was subsequently penalised by the referee after the decision was referred to VAR. Ronaldo slotted in from the spot as Dragowski went in the right direction, but failed to block the shot.

In the 80th minute of the game, Juventus’ Rodrigo Bentancur was brought down in the penalty box. Ronaldo again hit it behind the net. However, this time, Ronaldo sent Dragowski in the wrong direction, inviting criticism for the goalkeeper. Defender Matthijs de Ligt headed the third for the defending Serie A champions in the injury time of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2020 stats: He has scored 22 goals this season

The brace against Fiorentina takes Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally to 22 goals in 27 games across all competitions. He has also scored in nine consecutive Serie A games this season. The Portuguese has also registered three assists to his name. Juventus will next play against Verona on Saturday, February 8, 2020 (February 9 according to IST) in Serie A.

