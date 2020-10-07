Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-year-old Rape Case Trial Set To Begin In Nevada, USA: Report

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of raping a woman in the USA in an incident that occurred 10 years ago. It was alleged that the Portuguese footballer agreed to a financial settlement with the woman back then to settle the case. However, the case is now set to undergo a trial in Nevada, USA.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo most 'dangerous' celebrity to search online in 2020: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo trial for rape accusations set to begin

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of raping a woman named Kathryn Mayorga in his Las Vegas suite in 2010. The then Real Madrid superstar had reportedly paid $375,000 to settle the matter in an attempt to stop it from making headlines. However, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey has said that she will hear arguments and decide whether Kathryn Mayorga was mentally fit to enter into the money-hush agreement.

Dorsey, in her judgement dated September 30, wrote that it was for the court to decide if Kathryn Mayorga lacked the mental capacity to sign the confidentiality agreement with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's representatives. The court will also understand if any such agreement had even taken place between Cristiano Ronaldo and Kathryn Mayorga.

Also Read | Messi ranked fifth while Cristiano Ronaldo sits eighth in UEFA Forward of the Year results

Representatives yet to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo trial

It is still not clear if Cristiano Ronaldo will be asked to be present in court for the trial. The Portuguese international's attorney, Peter Christiansen is yet to comment on the trial that is set to begin, but no date has been fixed as yet. Dorsey has given Cristiano Ronaldo and Kathryn Morga until November to come to an agreement for the bench trial.

É sempre um sentimento especial representar o nosso país!🇵🇹👏🏽💪🏽#todosportugal pic.twitter.com/yTYT5CKZtK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 6, 2020

The verdict by Dorsey comes as a major setback for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose representatives have so far refused to divulge the details of the agreement with Kathyrn Mayorga. The victim, 37, claims that the former Real Madrid superstar violated the confidentiality agreement by permitting the publication of it in 2017.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo became Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer OTD 5 years ago

Attempt to malign superstar: Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives

Kathryn Mayorga, a teacher and a former model, seeks to receive $200,000 from Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Juventus star's representatives maintain that the details were obtained by the media by way of illegal hacking and stolen documents from cybercriminals. His representatives state that the documents have been altered with the intention to malign Cristiano Ronaldo's reputation.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo put in fine recommendation for Barcelona despite old rivalry: Pjanic

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter