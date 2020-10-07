Cristiano Ronaldo Most 'dangerous' Celebrity To Search Online In 2020: Report

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the riskiest celebrity to search for online in 2020, says computer security software company, McAfee. Every year, McAfee publishes a list which analyses the number of malicious websites and malware associated with a celebrity keyword. Based on the analysis, the US-based company identifies the top 10 celebrities which could unknowingly trigger a user to download/install malware on their devices.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma among riskiest to search online in India

Cristiano Ronaldo made the list in 2019 at No.10. However, as it appears the popularity of the former Real Madrid man continues to soar in India, which has inadvertently resulted in an increased number of suspicious websites linked to his name online. According to McAfee's report, Cristiano Ronaldo is 'strongly associated with malicious search terms, as fans are constantly seeking news on his personal life, as well as searching for news on his latest deals with football clubs.'

Furthermore, a host of users are known to be using illegal streaming platforms to stream live football matches for no cost. While searching online about the personal details of celebrities or while using illegal streaming platforms, users can accidentally click on a malicious link. This could cause the device to 'suddenly become plagued with adware or malware.'

“When consumers compromise on security in favour of convenience and freebies, they put their digital lives at risk. It is vital that fans stay vigilant, avoid suspicious links that promise free content and think twice before clicking.” Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India, said in a statememt.

In the list released by McAfee, Cristiano Ronaldo is followed by Indian actress Tabu. Taapsee Pannu takes the No.3 spot, while Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha also make the top 5. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Arijit Singh are also in the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo's popularity in India seems to be way beyond football. Having established himself as one of the premier athletes in the world, the Portuguese footballer is known for his lifestyle, brand endorsements, earnings and social media activity. Ronaldo's net worth is estimated to be around $500 million. He is also the most followed celebrity on Instagram with a whopping 239 million followers.

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)