Cristiano Ronaldo’s Madeira House Robbed While Portuguese Star Away On International Duty

Cristiano Ronaldo's £7 million home in Madeira, Portugal, was reportedly subject to a burglary on Wednesday night. According to Portuguese local paper Diario de Noticias Madeira, the theft occurred when Cristiano Ronaldo was away on international duty, while his partner Georgina Rodriguez was at the Paris Fashion Week. The thief stole Cristiano Ronaldo’s signed Juventus jersey among other things, as reported by the newspaper.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores and his older brother Hugo, are the only ones known to stay at the property in Madeira. However, as of now, it remains unclear if either of them was at home when the theft occurred. According to reports, the burglar snuck into the house after a member of the housekeeping staff left a garage door open.

Authorities were notified after one of Ronaldo's relatives raised an alarm. While the officials are yet to arrest anybody, it reportedly remains an open and shut case. The CCTV cameras helped identify the thief, who has been described as someone who is already known to the local authorities. An arrest will soon be made.

The Cristiano Ronaldo villa in Madeira made the headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic after the Portuguese spent his lockdown at the mansion. The 35-year-old bought the sea-side mansion back in 2015 and spent nearly five months in the house with Georgina Rodriguez and his children after Serie A football was suspended due to the pandemic.

Portugal vs Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo played for 72 minutes during Wednesday's night 0-0 draw against Spain. While the friendly match in Lisbon ended in a draw, Ronaldo did make the most of his match by putting his feud with former teammate Sergio Ramos to bed. Ramos shared a picture of himself along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, suggesting the two might finally be on talking terms for the first time since Ronaldo lost the Ballon d'Or to Madrid's Luka Modric in 2018.

During the ceremony, Ronaldo publicly admitted that he was left disappointed with the snub, something which happened to anger Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos. The two former teammates seemed to have put their feud to bet after their latest international meeting.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be up for big test when they face world champions France on Sunday night in UEFA Nations League match. Meanwhile, Spain will host Switzerland on Saturday night.

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)