Cristiano Ronaldo Asked To Wear Face Mask During Portugal Vs Croatia Match; Watch Video

Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not play for Portugal on September 5 during its final 4-1 win over Croatia due to toe function, was told to wear a mask while watching the match from the stands. The short clip from the match has gone viral on the internet that shows the player engrossed in the match when he got asked to wear his facemask by someone who appeared to be the member of the staff followed by the player promptly complying with the demand. The Juve forward was sitting with his teammates but only he had forgotten to put on his mask during the UEFA Nations League match.

The clip that has now garnered over 1.2 million views was shared by the official Twitter account of the Portuguese sports broadcaster reiterating the importance of facemasks amid COVID-19 pandemic and said that "everyone has to use it". Watch:

Olha a responsabilidade, Robozão! Cristiano Ronaldo, que está na arquibancada, levou essa chamada aí por estar sem máscara. Todo mundo tem que usar para se proteger, não tem jeito! #NationsLeagueNoEI

Portugal x Croácia é na TNT, no YouTube (https://t.co/6l1lXPRpGt) e no @EIPlus pic.twitter.com/nqpLl01nh6 — Esporte Interativo (de 🏠) (@Esp_Interativo) September 5, 2020

Netizens laud the player for being ‘humble’

Hundreds and thousands of internet users lauded the star player for being ‘humble’ and adhering to the request of the staff member while he was enjoying the dominant play of his team. However, there were many others who questioned why he was required to ask in the first place and why he was not wearing the facemask unlike the players around him at the stands.

Ronaldo acted very professional too... Respect to both the lady and The GOAT — iamauxin🐦 (@iamauxin) September 5, 2020

I admire Ronaldo CR7 but it is what it is. And a big applause to the brave young lady. — JOGEL 🇻🇪🇪🇸🇺🇸🇱🇺🇧🇷 (@Jogel33) September 5, 2020

It’s a global pandemic, why would being famous exempt you from this? — Adam Couser (@adam_couser) September 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Portugal showcased its fine form in the match as they scored four times with Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva all in line. Bruno Fernandes also appeared to be instrumental on the pitch as he picked up an assist while leading the charge in the absence of Ronaldo. Even with the abruption shown by the camera panning towards him, Ronaldo quickly wore the mask and continued to cheer for his team with the same enthusiasm.

Ronaldo is the second-highest-paid player

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo settles in behind Roger Federer in Forbes' list of world’s highest-paid players. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner managed to earn $105 million in the previous year, finishing close to the tennis icon. Ronaldo earned $60 million in salary, while he racked up close to $45 million from brand endorsements, which includes the likes of Altice, DAZN, Herbalife, MTG, Nike and Unilever.

