Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Dance Moves In Loved-up Display With Georgina Rodriguez

Ever since the 2019-20 season ended, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been spending time together vacationing. Media reports covering the couple have consistently shared details on the pair’s escapades. The postseason has seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez along with their kids spend time at multiple locations, including St Tropez, Monaco and Majorca. In the latest video shared by Cristiano Ronaldo, the 35-year-old is seen spending an intimate evening with Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram video on vacation

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a 4-minute long clip featuring his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. The video provides fans with a sneak peek into what life looks like for the couple. The video shared by Ronaldo begins with the couple making their entry at a party, as they are captured meeting and interacting with other people at the party. The clip, which is accompanied by the song ‘Jerusalema’ by Master KG also features several intimate moments between Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. The couple is later seen enjoying a candlelight evening together, clicking pictures and laughing.

During the second half of the video, as the evening went on the couple are seen making the most of the live music, as they dance together, with Cristiano Ronaldo showing off his dance skills. Sharing the video, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote that life is better with loved ones as he tagged Georgina Rodriguez saying that one should enjoy all the moments with love and happiness. Georgina Rodriguez was quick to react to the video as well, as she replied back in Spanish saying that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the best in life.

Several fans and well-wishers also reacted to the video, as they wrote that the couple deserves the best in life. Many others called the video special, with people commenting that the couple looks cute together. Both Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo regularly share pictures with each other, indulging in public displays of affection.

Cristiano Ronaldo engagement rumours

While in recent times both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been sharing pictures of their vacation, one of the posts made by Rodriguez had led to rumours of the forward’s engagement going viral. The 26-year-old had recently shared a picture of herself sunbathing on a yacht with a massive diamond ring on Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding finger sparking rumours of an engagement. The pair were first seen together in 2016 when they were spotted on a series of dates.

