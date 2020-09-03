Messi And Ronaldo's Teammates: Players Who've Featured Alongside Both Superstars

Reports covering the potential transfer of Luis Suarez have indicated that the striker has already reached an agreement with the Serie A champions. After a convincing meeting with Juventus, the Barcelona forward has agreed personal terms over a move that will see him play in Italy next season. If the Barcelona star's transfer to Juventus materializes, he will get an opportunity to line up alongside star player Cristiano Ronaldo next season, writing his name in the list of the handful amount of players who have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during their careers.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Dance Moves In Loved-up Display With Georgina Rodriguez

Luis Suarez 'agrees terms with Juventus' and looks set to swap Messi for Ronaldo. (Source: Mailsport) pic.twitter.com/d2gLNGHsj1 — Merrybet (@merrybetsports) September 2, 2020

Luis Suarez transfer update: Uruguayan inching closer to Juve

Media reports covering the Suarez to Juventus move have indicated that after a positive meeting with vice-president Pavel Nedved, Suarez has agreed a €10m-per-season deal. With personal terms agreed, Luis Suarez will now focus on negotiating his departure from Barcelona. According to Juvefc, the 33-year-old is currently trying to free himself of his Barcelona contract as he seeks severance for the remaining part of his deal with the club.

Also Read: Messi Does Not Have €700m Release Clause In His Final Year Of Barcelona Contract: Report

Players who have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

If Luis Suarez leaves Barcelona for Juventus, the Uruguayan will become the latest player to have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. As many as 12 players have played with the duo as part of their national or club teams. Below is the list of players part of the unique club, with several players even opening up about the experience of being part of the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Paulo Dybala

The Argentine forward plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus currently and has lined up alongside Lionel Messi when he plays for the national team as well. The Juventus attacker, however, has refused to get into the Messi-Ronaldo debate as he said it is impossible to make comparisons, praising the duo for being at the pinnacle of world football for several years.

Also Read: Messi To Be Forced Out Of Participation In Football This Season To Seek Barcelona Exit?

Deco

The famous midfielder was part of the same team as Messi during his time at Barcelona. Deco also consistently featured alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together with Portugal. The maestro, however, speaking to the press claimed that he feels Ronaldinho and not Messi or Ronaldo is the greatest footballer to play the game.

Angel Di Maria

Ángel Di María:



🗣️ "FIFA should give out 2 Ballon d'Or's. One to split Ronaldo and Messi. Another for human beings." pic.twitter.com/V5RlieE88W — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 3, 2020

The Argentine winger built up a great relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together at Real Madrid. The PSG winger also had the privilege of playing under Lionel Messi’s captaincy while representing Argentina. Di Maria chose Lionel Messi as the greatest player he has ever played with, as he claimed that he will tell his grandchildren about the achievement.

Gabriel Heinze

The left-back has the unique distinction of playing with Lionel Messi at Newell’s Old Boys when the duo were kids, while also featuring alongside the Barcelona forward with the national team. Gabriel Heinze was also part of the Manchester United side which included Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2008, Heinze claimed that he will choose Cristiano Ronaldo in the debate over anyone else. However, 8 years later he praised Messi for being "out of this planet".

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Dance Moves In Loved-up Display With Georgina Rodriguez

Gonzalo Higuain

While the Argentine forward has played with Lionel Messi in the national team, Gonzalo Higuain was earlier part of the Real Madrid team, and more recently the Juventus squad which has Cristiano Ronaldo. The 32-year-old diplomatically answered that having played with both stars for several years now, he thinks both players are great and have their own special qualities.

Others who have played with the iconic duo

"Cristiano Ronaldo is totally different to Messi. When Leo was starting, he didn't gym. Cristiano was there in the morning, afternoon and evening, Leo was always with the ball. Cristiano had to work and prepare himself to be the best, it comes natural for Leo."



- Carlos Tevez 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Lb4GVliMET — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@TheRonaldoTeam) January 20, 2020

In addition to the above-mentioned players, several other footballers have had the privilege of playing with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The list of footballers includes Fernando Gago, Ezequiel Garay, Andre Gomes, Henrik Larsson, Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo and Carlos Tevez. If Luis Suarez completes his switch from Barcelona to Juventus he will be the second player to be added to the list next season. With former Barcelona midfielder Arthur moving to Juventus before the start of the season as well, Arthur Melo opened up on the debate. Speaking to Goal, the midfielder said that while playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo is like the realisation of a dream, he thinks Lionel Messi is the best player in history.

Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram, Lionel Messi Instagram