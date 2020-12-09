Cristiano Ronaldo Believes Barcelona Are One Of The Best Teams He Faced After Juventus Win

Champions League action on Tuesday saw Juventus travel to Camp Nou to face off against Barcelona. The clash was a highly anticipated one as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi locked horns for the first time since the former's departure to Italy in 2018. Juventus were in top form as they brushed aside a hapless Barcelona 3-0 to top their Champions League group.

Barcelona vs Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo labels Blaugrana as one of the best teams he has faced

Cristiano Ronaldo was in top form on Tuesday as he netted twice from the spot as Juventus registered a convincing 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday. The win meant that the visitors bettered their opponents on head-to-head, and topped Group G with 15 points. After the win, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate and said that it was always a pleasure to return to Spain and Catalunya.

Always great to return to Spain and to Catalunya, always hard to play in Camp Nou against one of the best teams I ever faced. Today we were a team of Champions! A true, strong and united family! Playing like this, we have nothing to fear until the end of the season... Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/PivPpJ3SLh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2020

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner heaped praise on Barcelona, saying that the LaLiga giants are one of the best teams he has ever come against in his glittering career so far. The 35-year-old revealed that it was always difficult to play well at Camp Nou due to Barcelona's dominant home record, but Juventus played like a 'team of champions'. Calling his Juventus team a strong, united family, Cristiano Ronaldo said that Andrea Pirlo's side had nothing to fear until the end of the season.

While Juventus have topped their Champions League group, the Biaconeri have largely struggled in the Serie A under new coach Andrea Pirlo. The Old Lady have won nine consecutive Scudettos, but find themselves at fourth with 10 matches played. Juventus are already six points behind early leaders AC Milan and will hope to bridge the gap in the few months as they look to continue their domestic dominance.

Cristiano Ronaldo's twin penalties meant that the Portuguese legend has now scored 14 goals at Camp Nou, the most he has scored away from home. The 35-year-old now has 21 goals in 'Messi vs Ronaldo' matches, while his arch-rival is just one ahead at 22. Ronaldo also extended his lead at the Champions League charts, with his brace taking him 132, 14 more than Messi's 118. His second penalty was also his 650th goal in club football, just days after having reached the 750 goals mark across all club and international competitions.

(Image Courtesy: Juventus Instagram)