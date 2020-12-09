Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Share Moment Of Respect, Fans And Pundits Admire GOAT Duo

Many fans and pundits had expressed excitement ahead of the Barcelona vs Juventus game, particularly because of finally being able to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo take on each other again. The duo had last faced each other in September 2018 in LaLiga, and the Messi and Ronaldo reunion wasn’t possible on Matchday 2 due to the latter’s COVID-19 situation. However, after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo finally competed against each other again in the Champions League, fans were left applauding the duo for their heartwarming gesture on the pitch.

Barcelona vs Juventus round-up: Cristiano Ronaldo goals the difference

With two teams vying for the top spot in the group, Juventus got the better of Barcelona in a comprehensive victory at Camp Nou. Despite having less of the ball, the away side put in a clinical performance, going ahead 2-0 in the first twenty minutes. A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty gave the Serie A side the lead in the 13th minute, with Weston McKennie finding the back of the net seven minutes later. The result of the Barcelona vs Juventus was never in doubt after Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot again early in the second half, as the visitors topped the group by running out 3-0 winners.

Messi and Ronaldo share a beautiful moment before kick-off

Messi and Ronaldo missed challenging each other. The hug shows it. 🐐❤pic.twitter.com/m0vsnMWjJ4 — 𝙂𝙡𝙚𝙣 (@BlaugranaGlen) December 8, 2020

While Cristiano Ronaldo got the better of Lionel Messi on the field, the duo was lauded for a great moment of respect they shared before the start of the game. Before kick-off, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen offering a handshake to Lionel Messi, before the duo hugged each other as well. The Portuguese star was all praises for his Argentine counterpart after the game too, as he claimed that he has never seen the Barcelona captain as his rival.

Fans react to emotional Messi and Ronaldo moment

@mcdaidbeers touch of class — gary mcclelland (@garymcclelland) December 8, 2020

Watching Ronaldo hug Messi with smiles😍. Football is indeed a beautiful game — Source Garland🇺🇬 (@SourceGarland) December 8, 2020

After Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hugged each other ahead of the Barcelona vs Juventus game, many fans took to social media to react to the incident. Many fans praised both Messi and Ronaldo for the classy moment, as they called the duo the greatest players of all time. Others also shared goat emojis to express their admiration for the two attackers. Several fans also celebrated that fact that they were finally able to see Messi and Ronaldo on the field at the same time after more than two years, as they enjoyed the special moment.

Image Credits: UEFA Champions League Instagram