Juventus Icon Ronaldo Successfully Tackles Arch-rival Messi As Pirlo's Men Smash Barcelona

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi were up against each other for the first time since the Portuguese superstar departed from Real Madrid in 2018. And Ronaldo stood out at Camp Nou as he netted twice to help the defending Italian champions claim the top spot in the Champions League Group G standings. Besides his goals, Ronaldo has come in for some massive praise when he was seen helping out his side at the back, particularly while defending against Messi.

Barcelona vs Juventus: Ronaldo brace sinks Camp Nou outfit

Ronaldo bagged the opener in the 13th minute after he was brought down inside the penalty box by Ronald Araujo. Weston McKennie doubled the lead for Andrea Pirlo seven minutes later as he struck a splendid bicycle kick following a brilliant cross from Juan Cuadrado. Messi tried to break the deadlock for Ronald Koeman, but Gianluigi Buffon denied the Argentina international on several occasions.

Ronaldo extended Juventus' lead by three goals at Camp Nou when he netted again from the spot in the second half. Following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check, Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet was found to have committed a handball, with Ronaldo sending Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way for the second time in the game.

Ronaldo successfully tackles Messi

It, however, appears a brace wasn't sufficient for Ronaldo as he looked to edge past his arch-rival on the field. The 35-year-old was seen dropping deep in the Juventus penalty box to help his side maintain the clean sheet. Particularly, Ronaldo successfully attempted a tackle on Messi to deny him space in front of Buffon just at the edge of the box.

LMFAO RONALDO DEFENDING MESSI IN THE JUVE BOX — S🦥 (@KaizerKroos) December 8, 2020

And his side seemed to have noticed his defensive prowess when the team's Twitter handle tweeted about the same. Juventus lauded Ronaldo's effort for his defensive skills at the back, particularly against the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Fans also went to heap praise on the Portuguese winger for his untiring efforts on the field.

Juventus finish top of Group G standings

The victory ensures the Allianz Stadium outfit finish atop the Group G Champions League standings. Although Barcelona have racked up equal points as that of Juventus, the Turin based outfit lead courtesy of a better goal difference ratio as they wind up the group stage of the competition.

Image courtesy: AP