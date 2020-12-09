Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Messi Was Never His Rival Despite Sharing 'top Prizes With Him'

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally faced each other after more than two years when the duo took to the field in the Barcelona vs Juventus Champions League game. While Cristiano Ronaldo performed better on the night as his brace from the penalty spot powered Juventus to a 3-0 victory, many fans and pundits continued the Messi and Ronaldo debate online. However, Cristiano Ronaldo after the game was seen praising Lionel Messi, as he claimed that he has never seen the Barcelona star as his rival.

Juventus forward speaks up on historic Messi and Ronaldo debate

After the Barcelona vs Juventus game, Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking to Moviestar claimed that he has always had a cordial relationship with Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old explained that the duo has been sharing prizes and footballing honours for the past 12- 14 years. Despite that, the Juventus forward has never seen his Barcelona counterpart as his rival. Praising Lionel Messi for his efforts, Cristiano Ronaldo applauded the fact that the Argentine always tried to do the best for his team, just like he did.

During the interview, the Juventus forward was also sure of the fact that if the Barcelona captain was asked to discuss the Messi and Ronaldo debate, he would have said the same thing. While concluding the discussion, Cristiano Ronaldo said that the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry has only been created by people to generate more excitement in the game. Talking about Lionel Messi’s performance in the 3-0 loss, Ronaldo said that the 33-year-old is performing at a great level just like before, as he backed the Spanish side to return to form soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo achievements and Messi achievements are closely matched

The duo is regarded as one of the best footballers to ever play the game, and have been competing at the club and individual level for more than a decade now. While the Messi and Ronaldo debate is a hotly contested one, even their individual and team records are closely matched to each other. While Cristiano Ronaldo is hailed for his professionalism and work ethic, Lionel Messi is praised for his natural ability. The Portuguese star is the leading goal scorer in the Champions League, with Lionel Messi in second place in that list.

Cristiano: “I never saw Messi as a rival. He tries to do the best for his team, like me. We have always had a very good relationship. Football sought a rivalry between us."#UCL pic.twitter.com/G6J6J9HplB — Cristiano Ronaldo 7⃣ (@CRonaldo7egend) December 8, 2020

While Messi is the all-time top scorer in LaLiga and also has provided the most assists, Ronaldo is close on his rivals’ heel with second and third positions in the respective categories. At the club level, Lionel Messi has 34 trophies to his name, while Cristiano Ronaldo has 27. The duo is also closely matched when it comes to individual awards, with Lionel Messi in the lead when it comes to the prestigious Ballon d'Or accolade, with Ronaldo having won more Best FIFA Men's Player titles.

Image Credits: AP