Cristiano Ronaldo Blocks Paulo Dybala's Goal-Bound Strike, Juventus Go On To Draw

Juventus played against Sassuolo in Serie A on Matchday 14 on December 2, 2019. The match ended in a draw with both sides scoring two goals past each other. Juventus lost their lead to Inter Milan in the league courtesy of the draw against Sassuolo. A major highlight of the match was a shot by Paulo Dybala which was blocked by teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read | Marseille Coach Villas-Boas Backs Cristiano Ronaldo Over Messi For Ballon D'Or

Paulo Dybala's strike unintentionally blocked by Cristiano Ronaldo

Paulo Dybala struck the ball towards Sassuolo goalkeeper Stefano Turati. However, Ronaldo was present in the six-yard box, which led to the shot being blocked. The draw meant that Juventus are still unbeaten the series A. However, they now trail behind Inter Milan in the second place with a point deficit.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The Player With 2nd Most UEFA Appearances, After Iker Casillas

Maurizio Sarri spoke on Juventus' performance

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to DAZN, a sports streaming platform after the game and commented on his team’s performances. He stated that it was not a negative performance from his side. However, he accepted that his side opened up spaces, and lost the ball easily. The team performed better in the second half, but their performance in the first half was not up to the mark.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Hints Comeback From Injury After Posting Training Photos On Twitter

The coach conceded that his team made some really silly errors. The team conceded the first goal due to their sluggishness in tracking back to the defence. He accepted that the team’s build-up was slow and the midfield was sloppy. Sarri blamed his team’s underperformance on the hectic match schedule.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Might Leave Juventus For Former Club Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty after Paulo Dybala was fouled in the penalty area

Juventus opened the scoring in the 20th minute when center-back Leonardo Bonucci fired a shot from outside the box. However, Sassuolo was quick to respond with a goal within two minutes of conceding. Jeremie Boga scored the equaliser for his side to nullify Bonucci’s strike. Sassuolo took lead in the 47th minute due to a clearance mistake from Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. Francesco Caputo scored the second goal for his team. Ronaldo equalised in the 67th minute from the spot, when Paulo Dybala was brought down in the penalty box. The match ended in a draw, which ended Juventus’ lead over Inter Milan.