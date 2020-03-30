Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Take A Stroll In Madeira Despite COVID-19 Fears

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus across Europe has forced most nations to issue a lockdown for an indefinite period of time. While the UK, France, Spain and Italy are all under country-wide lockdown, Portugal has reportedly just issued a voluntary lockdown for its citizens. Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains in quarantine in Madeira, Portugal, was recently spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Funchal with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his kids.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes a stroll across Funchal amid lockdown

Images have surfaced on social media where Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in a tan hoodie and black shorts walking in the streets of Funchal along with Georgina Rodriguez and three of his four kids, one of them being Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Polemica in Portogallo. #CristianoRonaldo e Georgina pizzicati per le strade di Funchal con i bambini. Lo stato lusitano ha stabilito che è vietato uscire di casa fino al 6 aprile a meno di comprovata necessità. pic.twitter.com/ZEWMJbrG6M — Calcio In Pillole ⚽️ (@CalcioPillole) March 29, 2020

It is believed that Portugal has advised its citizens to be responsible and maintain social distancing. However, Ronaldo taking a walk along with Georgina Rodriguez and his kids could potentially stir up a new controversy. The Sun further reports that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family were approached by a group fans but they managed to avoid any type of physical contact with the fans.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores, who was rushed to the hospital after collapsing from a stroke, has returned from the hospital. Ronaldo shared a picture of his mother along with the family from his home in Madeira with a caption, 'Feeling very thankful to have my mum home from the hospital and recovering. Look after your families and loved ones.'

Cristiano Ronaldo is also reportedly doing his bit to help his native country Portugal to combat the coronavirus outbreak. It was earlier reported that Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes have donated €1 million to three intensive care units for coronavirus patients at hospitals in Portugal.

Multiple publications have further reported that the Juventus star has decided to donate five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira to help his hometown fight the coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, it is reported that Ronaldo has accepted to lower his annual salary by €3.8 million to help his club Juventus pay wages to all the staff members.

Cristiano Ronaldo donates five ventilators for intensive therapy in the Madeira region to fight against coronavirus.



👏👑⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/iWBdBMEiVd — MUFC_Ahsan (@MUFC_Ahsan20) March 28, 2020

