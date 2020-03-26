Cristiano Ronaldo Criticised By Ex-Juventus President For Self-quarantine Conduct

Former Juventus President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli recently slammed all 'Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine' updates. Many recent Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram posts have suggested that he is enjoying spending time at home with his family. However, the 'Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine' news has not impressed Cobolli Gigli and the 75-year-old has fired shots at the Juventus superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine with family: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Instagram King'

Since Daniele Rugani tested positive for Coronavirus, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to stay back in Portugal to avoid contracting the deadly bug. Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined himself after his mother suffered a stroke and the 35-year-old rushed to his homeland to check up on her. However, since then the Cristiano Ronaldo account has grabbed headlines as his family has been stylishly enjoying life with each other amid the coronavirus lockdown in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram causes unrest at Juve

Although as Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined himself in Madeira, Gigli was not pleased with the situation. Cristiano Ronaldo's family have been enjoying a great time with the superstar and those images and stories have been going up on social media platform, Instagram. The Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram posts trending was an issue for Gigli as the winger is causing unrest for the remaining Juventus players. Other Juve players including Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa have been released from the club camp to see their families in their respective countries.

Ronaldo in Madeira: Cristiano Ronaldo quarantines himself

Although the news of Ronaldo in Madeira has ensured that Cristiano and his family are keeping themselves in isolation from the rest of the world, Gigli has slammed the Portugal captain. The ex-Juventus president stated that all of the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine time has been spent near a swimming pool. Amid the crisis, Cristiano Ronaldo's posing for photos has angered fans in Italy as well as Gigli. The Italian also explained that it will be difficult for players once again when they return to the country as they will need 14 days more of remaining in quarantine, which could hamper the fitness of the players.

Cristiano Ronaldo blasted by ex-Juventus chief Giovanni coblli Gigli ,who raged ‘he only takes pictures by pool’ while in coronavirus lockdown



Ronaldo in Madeira: Italy coronavirus update

Purchasing a small island near Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo has ensured his family's safety from the coronavirus in Italy. However, there is no happy news regarding the Italy coronavirus update as the death toll has crossed over 7,500 with the worst yet to come. The WHO (World Health organisation) has termed coronavirus a 'pandemic' and Italy is currently the worst-hit country in the world.

