Cristiano Ronaldo Comically Struggles To Wear Mask While On The Bench Vs Andorra: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play football and the Juventus star can hardly do anything wrong with the ball at his feet. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not as adept when using hands especially when they are thrust with a face mask. The Portuguese legend struggled to put a mask on while on the bench, before ultimately asking for a change.

Cristiano Ronaldo mask: Juventus star struggles to don a mask while on the bench during Portugal vs Andorra; WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo was named on the bench for Portugal's friendly against Andorra with a Nations League game against France on the horizon. The former Real Madrid man was in the stands with Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes when he first tried on a black mask which slipped off his ears when the national anthem was played. The mask continued to give the five-time Ballon d'Or winner trouble while he watched the game from the sidelines, before ultimately changing it to a white one like his teammates.

A video of the incident has since become viral on social media, as netizens related to the Portuguese legend's struggles in these unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic.

KKKKKKKKKKK.. Tem alguém aí enrolado com a máscara, Cristiano?



🎥: Carol Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/ciqA6gVvZq — Esporte Interativo (de 🏠) (@Esp_Interativo) November 11, 2020

Portugal vs Andorra: Cristiano nets 102nd goal for Portugal, nears another record

Ronaldo's blushes with the mask and had no bearing on his predatory instincts as the Juventus ace scored a goal for Portugal after coming as a substitute. The 35-year-old's 85th-minute strike was his 102nd goal for his national side and the former Manchester United star is now just seven goals away from equalling the tally for most goals scored in international men's football.

Iran's Ali Daei currently holds the record with 109 and Cristiano Ronaldo could easily surpass the record considering his current form. This was the 35-year-old's fourth goal in as many games since returning from isolation, having tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Juve ace linked with a return to Old Trafford

The Portuguese legend has little more than 18 months on his current deal with Juventus and reports suggest that the Serie A giants are willing to let go the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo has now been linked with a return to Manchester United, with both parties keen on making the transfer happen. The 35-year-old had joined Juventus for an initial €100 million in 2018 and has won two Serie A titles during his stay in Turin. However, the Biaconeri have faltered in the Champions League on both occasions and could let the former Real Madrid man leave if they fail to win the UCL again.

