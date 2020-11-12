Cristiano Ronaldo To Man United: How Fans Reacted To Rumours Of Portugal Star's Return

Juventus are reportedly interested in cashing on Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer as the Portugal ace enters the fag end of his illustrious career. The 35-year-old will enter the final year of his contract in Turin and a move could be on the cards as the Biaconeri hope to recoup some of the €100 million they invested in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in 2018.

Champions League finalists Paris Saint Germain have long been admirers of the Portuguese legend but a return to Manchester United has also been floated in some sections of the media.

Man United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United rumours intensify as Juve look to sell Portuguese ace

According to reports from AS, Juventus are keen to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner enters the final year of his contract. The former Real Madrid man's astronomical £540,000-a-week wages have been a cause of concern for the Serie A champions and it is believed that a contract extension will not be feasible for the Old Lady.

Manchester United have again been linked with a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer and reports suggest that the 35-year-old prefers a return to Old Trafford, where he announced himself to the world.

ESPN reported that sources at Man United have suggested that the Red Devils will weigh up a move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in a desperate need for a winger and the five-time Ballon d'Or will certainly fit the bill. The Portuguese spent six years at Old Trafford developing into one of the finest players in world football, before joining Real Madrid for a then-world record €94 million (£80 million) in 2009.

With finances in a crunch amidst the pandemic, a swap deal could be on the cards, with Juventus interested in the services of Paul Pogba. The Red Devils have reportedly reduced the World Cup winner's price tag to €60 million (£53 million), as he, like Ronaldo, enters the final year of his contract in the summer.

Pogba himself spent four years in Turin before returning to Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee of €105 million (£89.3 million).

Man United transfer news: Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United rumours

Manchester United fans had a mixed reaction when rumours circling the club's intention to pursue a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo broke out. Many were excited at the opportunity of seeing their former star return, while some cast doubts on the reliability of the sources.

The 35-year-old has been constantly linked with a return to Man United since 2012 and some supporters have grown weary of the rumours linking him with an Old Trafford return. Many believe that a move to the Red Devils could be Ronaldo's final frontier, and he could have his very own version of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance.

Ronaldo back at United?👀 pic.twitter.com/QxPERjR5g4 — Alex Hamill (@Alex_hamill10) November 11, 2020

I've been dreaming about Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Man United since 2009 and every year I was let down. Do you really think I am going to invest emotionally in these rumours again? Damn right I am



Come home @Cristiano ❤ pic.twitter.com/pYmlcuQvis — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) November 11, 2020

The year is 2040. Cristiano Ronaldo is 55-years old and he's still getting linked to a return to Manchester United. 🙄🔴 pic.twitter.com/yG0hWN6pvY — E-White 🕸 (@St1Ewhite) November 11, 2020

The annual Cristiano Ronaldo return to Man United rumors are back? pic.twitter.com/b0LghVy4ya — The Football Lookout Podcast (@LookoutFootball) November 11, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)