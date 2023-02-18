Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Playmaker, Produces Brilliant Assist From Own Half For Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his superlative playmaking ability during Al Nassr's clash against Al-Taawoun on Friday. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner produced a pacey pin-point pass from own half to assist Abdulrahaman Ghareeb, who opened the scoring. Ronaldo assisted twice as Al Nassr won the contest 2-1.

Saudi Pro League is again at the receiving end of traction courtesy of none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. Fresh of a hat-trick, this time Ronaldo put his goalscoring shoes to rest only to emancipate the next best way to contribute to the scoresheet. CR7 headlined as the provider of both goals as Al Nassr got the better of Al-Taawoun. His first assist came at the 17-minute mark when during a counter-attacking play he sensed the movement of Abdulrahman Ghareeb and picked him perfectly after dribbling past a defender through his trademark step-over. Ghareeb finished the delivery provided by Ronaldo to give his side the lead.

Here's the brilliant assist that the world is talking about.

While the goal gave Al Nassr the lead, it was cut out in the 47th minute when Alvaro Medran scored for Al-Taawoun. However, 10 minutes later Ronaldo again channelized his duties as a provider and gave a clean cut-back to Abdullah Madu, who finished to put Al Nassr ahead. The match ended with a 2-1 scoreline.

Cristiano Ronaldo with another assist, Best playmaker when he wants to be 🔥



Al Nassr 2-1!pic.twitter.com/gzThvhaVXd — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) February 17, 2023

Reaction After Assists

Following the win, the Portuguese international took to social media to congratulate his team for an incredible display that fetched all three points. However, he was not the only one to celebrate the team's performance, his fans also joined via the online medium. Several reactions came from the football fraternity, here are a few of them.

Top of the league and 3 Important points! Great team work!💪🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZaZTedpmaH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 17, 2023