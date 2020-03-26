Ronadinho's Life Took A Turn After Tragic Death Of His Father In A Swimming Pool: Report

Former Brazil star Ronaldinho was known for his amazing skills and magic on the field, but the story behind his success couldn’t gain the much-needed attention it needed. The 40-year-old who has been lodged in a Paraguayan prison over a fake passport row lost his father just when his career was set to fly off. His father's death seemingly changed his perspective towards life.

Also Read | Ronaldinho arrested, invites more trouble, could face 5 years in jail over money laundering charges

Ronaldinho arrested: Midfielder's elder brother bags first big contract

15 anos depois, não estarei jogando no Santiago Bernabéu, mas espero que o camisa 10 marque de novo hoje 😎 🤙🏾 https://t.co/bqIH2KHWab pic.twitter.com/T0Cobqzogv — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) March 1, 2020

Ronaldinho’s elder brother Assis was considered a bright talent in Brazil. He bagged his first huge contract with Gremio after which the entire family shifted to a big house, leaving behind their poverty-ridden past. It was here, in their new house, that Ronaldinho lost his father.

Ronaldinho arrested: Former Barca man's father drowns in swimming pool

Ronaldinho’s father drowned in the swimming pool and his body was discovered by an 18-year-old Assis. It was Assis’ birthday as well as his parents’ wedding anniversary. Ronaldinho was just eight years old then, while his father was reported to have died due to a heart attack.

Also Read | Ronaldinho arrested: Undergoes training for carpentry amid six-month jail term in Paraguay: Report

Ronaldinho arrested: determination to make it big emerges

This tragedy impacted young Ronaldinho in two ways. First, it reminded Ronaldinho that life was short and precious, which is why he should enjoy it before it ends. Secondly, Assis was now less of an elder brother and more of a father figure to the former Barcelona superstar. It is reported that, from this moment onwards, the former Barcelona man had a firm determination to make it big.

Also Read | Ronaldinho arrested: Brazilian star struggles as key witness fails to turn up in court

Ronaldinho arrested: Why is Ronaldinho in prison?

Ronaldinho has been lodged in a Paraguayan prison since March 5. However, a common question that has emerged is - Why is Ronaldinho in prison? The Brazilian was arrested for entering the South American country using a fake passport. Brazilian citizens do not require a passport to visit Paraguay. The ex-midfielder is likely to be jailed for at least six months.

Also Read | Ronaldinho prison case worsens: Barcelona cut ties, key witness fails to show up in court